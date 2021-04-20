KNOX COUNTY - The Knox County Fiscal Court passed the second reading of an ordinance amending the county’s fire subscription fee regulations during a special-called meeting Thursday evening. The amendments come following one Knox County fire department no longer being recognized by the state fire commission.
Changes to ordinance 20160412-02, which adds regulations to subscription fees collected by Knox County volunteer fire departments, was passed unanimously by the court.
Under the amendment, volunteer fire departments may only use subscription fees for building expenses, such as the purchase, maintenance, or expansion of a department’s building(s). Subscription fees may be used for the purchase or maintenance of department vehicles; reasonable insurances as required upon each department’s membership; department utilities; fire suppression equipment, and rescue equipment supplies; firefighter required trainings, and required training supplies; postage and office supplies for the department.
The amended ordinance also states that no fireman or chief received compensation from subscription fee funds. It also requires that the chief elected by each department meets all qualifications required by the Kentucky State Fire Commission, Kentucky Revised Statutes, Kentucky Administrative Regulations, and that the chief must be a qualified, certified firefighter.
The ordinances states that each department would be required to maintain a current roster of qualified firefighters.
Each department shall also maintain a separate bank account to be used exclusively for fire subscription fees. A copy of the monthly statements of this account is to be submitted once a year to the Knox County Fiscal Court along with department’s accounting information. An accounting spreadsheet will provided by the Knox County Fiscal Court.
The amended ordinance states that in the event the fire department fails to provide said accounting timely, all further subscription disbursements will be held until the accounting and supporting documentation is received and approved by the Knox County Fiscal Court.
Stinking Creek Fire Department, which is currently being investigated by multiple agencies that includes the Kentucky State Fire Commission, found itself as the subject of a local state of emergency signed by Knox County Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell at the end of March.
The declaration came after Mitchell’s office received official notification stating the Kentucky State Fire Commission no longer recognized the Stinking Creek Fire Department as being a fire department.
Mitchell said issues surrounding the fire department began three or four months ago after Charles Freeland became its chief.
“He really wasn’t able to do that under the KRS (Kentucky Revised Statues), but he sidestepped and went around that by entering into a contract as being a paid chief instead of a volunteer fire department chief,” Mitchell explained in an earlier interview with The Times-Tribune. “This has all come down to mismanagement and lack of experience in knowing how to run a fire department.”
“Within a few short months here, he took over an operating fire department that was functional and he’s turned it into a dysfunctional, non-operating department,” Mitchell later added.
During Thursday's fiscal court meeting, the court also approved the annual county road agreement between Knox County and the Kentucky Department of Transportation.
“We had an increase in that. They originally told us in February to go ahead and budget 1.15, and we’ve had an increase in that from 1.15 to 1.292,” Mitchell told the court.
The court continued focusing on the county’s infrastructure and roadways approving to resolutions that would see drainage structures installed to both Owens Hollow Road, CR-1376, and Eaton Fork Road, CR-1246.
The court also approved a resolution allowing the county to apply for the Recreational Trails Program grant through the Department of Local Government. Judge Mitchell said, if awarded, the grant would help cover the cost of a project that would expand trails near Bailey Switch. The project is projected to cost approximately $240,000.
The court approved a resolution allowing Judge Mitchell to apply for funds through the office of Homeland Security in an effort of procuring two emergency generators. One would be located by the county’s 911 dispatch center, the other would be used by the county’s EMS department.
The fiscal court approved the purchase of two John Deere boom tractor mowers from the Kentucky Department of Surplus Property. Each mower costs $32,000.
The court also passed a motion authorizing Judge Mitchell and the county’s treasurer to establish an account for funds received through the American Rescue Plan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.