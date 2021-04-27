Knox County students named MVPs

KNOX COUNTY — The excitement of elementary academic matches went virtual this year as students competed at their home school against teams across the county.
"Of course, this year has been very different with virtual games, a different timeline, and not having a district wide awards ceremony," said coordinator Jennifer Carey.
"We have had to adapt and create new ways of interaction between our seven elementary schools. This has been a new experience for our students and coaches using Quiz Bowl along with Google Meet to incorporate all aspects of the quick recall game."
Carey says that she hopes for the league to be back to in-person games in the fall. She extended a special thanks to "all the coaches for their patience and hard work to making our season a success".
Junior Varsity MVP
Central- Cash Collins
Dewitt- Colton Tate
Flat Lick-Grace Kennedy
Girdler- Emily Jordan
GR Hampton-Isaac Campbell
Jesse D. Lay-Hayden Melton
Lynn Camp- Haylen Huff
Varsity MVP
Central- Jagen Price
Dewitt-Jeremiah Burns
Flat Lick-Kai Senters
Girdler- Chloe Marko
GR Hampton-Jace Baker
Jesse D. Lay-Harrison Trosper
Lynn Camp-Jonathan Phipps
