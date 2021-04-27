Knox County students named MVPs

Elementary academic matches went virtual this year as students competed at their home school against teams across Knox County. | Photo contributed

KNOX COUNTY — The excitement of elementary academic matches went virtual this year as students competed at their home school against teams across the county.

"Of course, this year has been very different with virtual games, a different timeline, and not having a district wide awards ceremony," said coordinator Jennifer Carey.

"We have had to adapt and create new ways of interaction between our seven elementary schools. This has been a new experience for our students and coaches using Quiz Bowl along with Google Meet to incorporate all aspects of the quick recall game."

Carey says that she hopes for the league to be back to in-person games in the fall. She extended a special thanks to "all the coaches for their patience and hard work to making our season a success".

Junior Varsity MVP

Central- Cash Collins

Dewitt- Colton Tate

Flat Lick-Grace Kennedy

Girdler- Emily Jordan

GR Hampton-Isaac Campbell

Jesse D. Lay-Hayden Melton

Lynn Camp- Haylen Huff

Varsity MVP

Central- Jagen Price

Dewitt-Jeremiah Burns

Flat Lick-Kai Senters

Girdler- Chloe Marko

GR Hampton-Jace Baker

Jesse D. Lay-Harrison Trosper

Lynn Camp-Jonathan Phipps

