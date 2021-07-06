KNOX COUNTY - With enough collaboration, hard work and elbow grease, what is old can become new again. Just ask Knox County government officials, maintenance staff and sheriff’s deputies, which have recently repurposed the old Knox County jail into a new and more spacious sheriff’s office.
Upon the completion of the new Knox County Detention Center in December 2019, plans were made to move the Knox County Sheriff’s Department from its old office in a building on the city’s court square into the old Knox County jail. However, Knox County Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell says those plans were delayed as the onset of the pandemic hit the area just three months later. Not all was lost though, as Mitchell says the temporary closing of the county’s courthouse as a result the pandemic allowed courthouse maintenance staff the ability to help renovate the old jail. After months of hard work and some contracted help in renovating the jail’s flooring, Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith and his deputies were able to move into their new home in May of last year.
“This is probably the best equipped sheriff’s department that I’ve experienced,” noted Mitchell. Sheriff Smith, who is also a retired member of the Kentucky State Police, echoed the Judge-Executive’s sentiments, saying the new sheriff’s office reminded him of a smaller state police post.
The most noticeable difference in the old sheriff’s office and the newly renovated jail is the amount of space the sheriff’s department now has. For example, Smith says the old office didn’t provide enough space for him and his 11 sworn deputies to meet as a group. Whenever the sheriff and his deputies wanted to meet together, they were forced to meet outside or walk to a nearby church and ask to use one of its rooms.
The parking lot located in front of the old jail is also an added perk of the sheriff office’s new digs, says Smith. Along with the handicap accessibility and ample parking, the parking lot also keeps sheriff’s office staff from having to walk across town to perform vehicle inspections.
“Now they can just pull into this big parking lot right here,” Smith said. “The girls don’t have to walk halfway across town to do an inspection.”
Smith says the old office provided little protection for those who worked reception from visitors. Staff sat in an open room behind and a desk and had no real barrier from visitors. The new office now allows those who work in the front to sit in a secure room and speak with guests through a window. The old office also featured one narrow hallway that both Smith and Mitchell say was only wide enough for one person to walk down at a time. Deputies were crammed into tiny offices often having to share office space with others. Additionally, the new office has provided more security and space for the department’s evidence room, whereas the evidence room in the old office was cramped and housed the department’s modem, servers, and other electronics.
“When they went down, we would have to literally unlock the evidence room, stand there, and watch them repair it while they worked because we had evidence in there,” Smith explained. “Now if they need to come in here and work on something, it’s back here away from everybody and out of the way,” he said in reference to a space in the new office dubbed the business center.
The business center is just across the hall from a larger room where deputies can utilize that same repurposed desk that once sat in the reception area of the old office. In fact, a lot of the furniture in the new office was donated or repurposed, says Smith. The sheriff and his staff have repurposed old jail cells as offices that provide more private areas for deputies to interview witnesses. The new office also comes with the jail’s old sally port and a back gated section allowing the sheriff’s office to store larger items like vehicles as evidence.
Even though the sheriff department’s newest office is more than double the size of its predecessor, it is entirely housed in just one-half of the old Knox County jail, now called the Knox County Annex. The other half of the old jail now houses the county’s 911 addressing center, the office of the county’s animal control department, and a room where Kentucky State Police can facilitate the written portion of driver’s license testing.
As far as the old sheriff’s office, Mitchell says the county plans to renovate the old building and move the county’s 911 dispatch center from the second floor of the building down to the first floor. To help cover the costs of renovations, Mitchell and the county’s fiscal court applied for a $250,000 grant though the USDA Community Facility Grant Program in November.
“During that process, we’re going to structurally make sure everything’s sound upstairs,” Mitchell explained. “I’m going to probably turn that into an emergency operations center, or it could be used multi-functionally for community events, whatever’s needed.”
Mitchell said the county would also contribute to some of the cost in renovating the old building, but that the grant should cover the majority of the project. And while the grant has been awarded to Knox County for the project, Mitchell says the project is in limbo as the pandemic has also delayed those funds being being transferred over to the county.
With that said, both Mitchell and Smith say that all of the renovations, upgrades, and moving taking place in Knox County can be attributed to the cohesion and positive working relationship the two sides have along with 911 Director Mike Taylor. For those wishing to check out the new sheriff’s office for themselves, Smith says the sheriff’s office will host an open house this Friday, July 9, beginning at around 10 a.m. where those who attend will be given a tour of the new facility.
