Knox County schools prepare Chromebooks for student pickup

For a technology fan, it was like Christmas in July as pallets of Chromebooks started arriving at the district’s Central Office.
The devices were a long-awaited item on the wishlist, as distributors across the nation started running out of supply. Luckily for Knox, the first shipment contained over half of the original quantity ordered.
The Chromebooks are part of the Knox County school district’s Learning@Home rollout, with students receiving a device if they don’t already have one when they attend orientation at their school in the upcoming days. Ultimately, when all devices are shipped and arrive, it will complete a 1:1 initiative that ensures each student, preschool to twelfth grade, will have a district-issued device.
“Right now we are asking families that if you don’t need a device, if you already have a computer, laptop, or a Chromebook, please use it as we start back to school,” said technology coordinator Kevin Parsons. “The suppliers are telling us that it may be November before all of the devices are shipped.”
“Our priority right now is that each household that needs a device will have one, then we will begin issuing additional devices to families with multiple siblings,” said Parsons. “Once those devices are handed out we will continue to work to ensure all students have a device from the district.”
Technology staff has been busy preparing the new Chromebooks for student use by asset tagging and providing Knox information on the device. Part of that information is how to reach the technology department if they have trouble with their Chromebook.
“We will begin an after-hours help desk when school starts. If a student or teacher has a question or problem with their device, they can call or e-mail between 4 pm and 8 pm and we will be able to help them,” said Parsons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.