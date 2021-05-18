CORBIN — Cue the pomp and circumstance, Knox County seniors have a date and time set for their commencement ceremony.
The Arena will once again play host to the Knox Central and Lynn Camp graduating classes. Following updated CDC and Healthy at School guidance since initial plans were announced, it has been decided that the Arena will provide a safe and enjoyable experience for the graduates and their families.
Ceremonies will take place on Sunday, May 30. Lynn Camp will graduate at 1 p.m. followed by Knox Central at 4 p.m.
Original plans called for the two schools to hold the ceremonies outdoors on the football field. Having it outdoors came with several contingency plans if weather prompted a delay on the original date or time. By using the Arena, seniors and guests know a definite location, date, and time that will allow them to make other plans for the weekend.
Members of the Class of 2020 are also invited to participate in the ceremony. Each school will recognize members of last year's class that choose to attend. Graduates must RSVP to Knox Central or Lynn Camp if they plan on attending. A tentative number of guests attending is also requested. Knox Central graduates may call 606-546-9253 and Lynn Camp graduates may call 606-528-5429.
