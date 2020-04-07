BARBOURVILLE — Barbourville Mayor David Thompson and five Barbourville Police Department officers are self-quarantining after another Barbourville PD officer tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday as Knox County's first confirmed case.
Barbourville Police Department Assistant Chief Jake Knuckles said in a release that an employee of the department tested positive for the virus. According to the release, March 30 was the last day the employee worked a shift. The employee is recovering at home.
"We are following all guidelines to inform anyone who may have worked with the officer and assess all potential exposures," Knuckles said in the release. "The Barbourville Police Department is working closely with the Knox County Health Department to track individuals who has close contact with the employee and are at risk for a potential infection."
The mayor and five officers came into contact with the officer who tested positive so they have been ordered to quarantine, The Mountain Advocate reported Monday.
Others who were in close contact will also be notified.
The Barbourville Police Department has implemented guidelines to protect all employees and the public including sanitizing the offices and vehicles at the end of every shift.
"Our thoughts are with this employee during this time and pray for a speedy recovery," the release said.
The Knox County Health Department made the announcement of the first case in a Facebook post about 12:30 p.m. stating that its Epidemiology Rapid Response Team is collaborating with the Department for Public Health to track individuals who had close contact with this case and are at risk for infection. The health department did not report age, gender or any identifying information about the case. It was later learned that the first case was a Barbourville Police Department officer.
Those individuals who were in close contact will be instructed on proper quarantine measures and monitored to safeguard their own health and health of the public, according to the release from the Knox County Health Department.
"Conducting contact investigation is a priority for KCHD," the release said. "The goal of a contact investigation is to successfully stop the transmission and prevent future cases of COVID-19. KCHD will conduct an in-depth investigation of all contacts to the patient. These individuals will be notified as soon as they have been identified. If you are not contacted by this office, then you are considered as having no more risk than the general public at this time."
The Knox County Health Department said in the release that it believes the general public is at an extreme low risk of contracting COVID-19, although they strongly encourage the public to follow proper preventive guidelines.
"The Knox County Health Department is dedicated to our mission, we strive to protect the health of the community in every possible way," said Rebecca Rains, director of the Knox County Health Department.
Knox County Judge Executive Mike Mitchell said despite not having any cases of COVID-19 in his county until Monday, he knew that it was coming.
“We’ve been fortunate not to have a confirmed case until now,” said Mitchell. “Now, more than ever, we just need to be vigilant, and practice safe health practices, social distancing, and having contact with others.”
Mitchell said he would like to thank Kentuckians and Knox Countians for doing their part so far in helping prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“So far, I want to thank everyone for sacrificing and taking ownership to do their part and what’s needed to protect our community and our families. You can’t thank the healthcare workers, and the first-responders, and the grocery store, and the retail workers enough for providing their services. They do a demanding job also,” Mitchell said on retail workers.
Mitchell said his office has been in constant contact with the local health officials as they continue to track the spread of COVID-19 across the commonwealth.
Mitchell said he has also had multiple conversations with Governor Andy Beshear, as well.
“I thank the Governor for his proactive approach,” Mitchell said. “It’s infringing on our daily lives, but it’s something that’s going to have to be dealt with, and I commend him on taking the leadership role that he has.”
Jarrod Mills contributed to this story.
