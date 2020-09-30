The Knox County Relay for Life celebrated cancer survivors a little different this year. Due to health concerns surrounding the pandemic, event organizers planned a parade for survivors and their families Friday evening. The parade left from Barbourville's Parkway Plaza and turned down Cumberland Avenue. It then traveled down to Knox Street before making its way to the Courthouse Square. From there the parade turned left onto Daniel Boone Drive, and then ended in the parking lot across from Barbourville's Veterans Park where a Luminary Ceremony was held. Knox County Clerk Mike Corey read aloud a list of names of those luminaries being honored in the park. | Photos by Jarrod Mills

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you