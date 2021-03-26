KNOX COUNTY - Knox County officials are getting in the spring cleaning spirit, as on Wednesday the Knox County Fiscal Court approved a motion acknowledging the month of April as Spring Clean Up Month in Knox County.
As part of a plan to visit all of Knox County’s Elementary Schools, Knox County Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell recently visited Central Elementary School to sign the proclamation and speak with students on the importance of keeping their communities clean and free of trash.
In the proclamation, Mitchell encourages all Knox County citizens, corporations, civic organizations to participate in the Spring Clean Up Month. He also encourages all Knox Countians not to litter the roadways to help send a message that Knox County communities care about keeping their natural surroundings clean.
Judge Mitchell added many of the roads had not been cleaned in over a year as a result of the pandemic preventing jail road cleaning crews from working.
“I think we’re getting close to getting that remedied,” he said.
Knox County Jailer Mary Hammons said she had resubmitted a plan with the health department in getting inmate road crews back to work, adding she was now waiting on confirmation.
Judge Mitchell said he had been in conversations with Chief District Engineer Chris Jones with the highway department concerning the litter and debris found on state roads.
“He’s really adamant about wanting to clean up,” Mitchell said on Jones. “He’s tried to help us every way in the world. I’ve even made him an offer here this past week, that we will probably end up cleaning these state roads if he will take and provide the traffic control.”
Knox County is currently providing a dumpster program for local communities through the county’s Solid Waste Department. The program was recently in the Poplar Creek area and is currently in the Woodbine area. Mitchell said the program would be moving to the western part of the county in the near future and said more details would be provided on the Fiscal Court’s Facebook page.
The Poplar Creek community recently held a clean up day where over 200 bags of trash were collected. Mitchell said that if any community or group wishing to host a similar event in their area calls and coordinates with his office, the county would provide trash bags, protective gloves, and would arrange to have the trash picked up.
Later in Wednesday’s Fiscal Court meeting, Judge Mitchell encouraged Knox Countians to take part in an internet speed test as part of the Kentucky Broadband Initiative that could help bring money meant for improving internet infrastructure to the county.
“The legislature has passed a bill that will put out $250 million to counties all across the state. This is going to be for the expansion of broadband,” Mitchell explained.
In order for communities to be considered for the program, at least 4 percent of its population must take part in the speed test, Mitchell said.
“Our numbers are unfortunately under 4 percent,” noted Mitchell, later adding, “Even if you’ve got internet, please take this test.”
To participate in the internet speed test, visit speedtest.ky.gov.
Magistrate Darryl Baker, who also serves as the Chief of West Knox Fire Department’s Station 2, announced that a third station had been built in the Gray community. Baker said the new station had been open and fully operational since March 1. He added that once pandemic ends, the fire department would host a grand opening for the new station.
Baker said Gray residents, especially those living in the areas near Sam Parker Road, Collier Hill, and the Rossland Road areas need to contact their insurance companies and inform them that they now live within a five-mile radius of the fire department.
“You can ask any fireman you know, that’s a huge thing for us fire departments,” commented Baker.
Baker said the department spent $300,000 on the new facility, and that those funds were provided by membership fees.
In other county news, the fiscal court:
- Approved the county attorney’s delinquent tax report for the month of February in the amount go $12,767.98.
- Acknowledged that William Brewer’s term as Commissioner of the Knox County Utility Commission will expire on April 30. Brewer was reappointed to a new four-year term.
- Acknowledged the resignation of Albert Hembree as Chairman of the Board at Artemus Fire Department, and Jo Allen Broughton’s resignation as the Secretary Treasurer. The court approved the fire department’s recommendations of naming Cloyce Hinkle as the new Chairman and Martha Brooks as the new Secretary Treasurer. Hinkle’s term will expire June 30, 2022, and Brooks’ term will expire June 30, 2023.
- Approved moving John Callebs Wyatt from part-time to full-time as a custodian at the court house; moving Megan Mills and William Shelby from part-time to full-time members of the Knox County 911 Dispatch Center; the hiring of Brent Ledford as part-time member of the dispatch center; hiring Denny Jordan as a part-time staff member of the county’s road department, as well as Justin Jones, along with William Messer as full-time members; hiring John Elliot as a full-time maintenance technician; hiring Camden Corter as part-time staff member of the Knox County Detention Center; and Nick Martin as a part-time worker for the county’s Solid Waste Department.
