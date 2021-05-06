BARBOURVILLE - In honor of Thursday being the National Day of Prayer, several Knox County residents and officials gathered outside of the Knox County Courthouse in downtown Barbourville to sing, pray, and worship together. The event was held in conjunction with this month's Prayer on the Square and began with a singing of the national anthem as Army Airborne veteran John Croley held the flag, followed by the singing of "God Bless America." Knox County Clerk Mike Corey led the group in saying the Pledge of Allegiance. Leonard Lester of First Advent Christian Church then welcomed guests, and was followed by a vision and prayer from several guest speakers. Those speakers included David Barnard of Locust Grove Baptist Church, Greg McClelland of First Christian Church, Josh Smith of East Barbourville Baptist Church, Mark Hisle of Parkway Church of God, and Sylvester Dunn of Barbourville Church of God. Those in attendance then joined together and sang “My Old Kentucky Home" before Lester ended the event with a final prayer. | Photos by Jarrod Mills
Knox County officials, community members join together for National Day of Prayer
