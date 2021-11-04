KNOX COUNTY - The American Red Cross is looking for volunteers in Knox County, Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell announced prior to the fiscal court’s meeting last Thursday.
Mitchell said that typically after a bad storm or situation in which the Red Cross is called into the area, volunteers are sent from Harlan. He said having volunteers in Knox County would help expedite recovery and rescue efforts immediately after an incident.
“This is a very good organization. I worked quite a bit with them in the past when I was with Emergency Management,” noted Judge Mitchell, who also commended the organization for the assistance they provide those in need. “But they’re needing someone here,” he added.
For those Knox County citizens interested in volunteering for the Red Cross, call Judge Mitchell’s office and ask to speak to Special Projects Coordinator Maria Swafford. Mitchell said Swafford was overseeing the initiative and would be coordinating a training for would-be volunteers in the near future.
Prior to the meeting, Judge Mitchell also announced Knox County had been awarded a $34,500 Homeland Security Grant meant to provide the financing needed to purchase a new emergency generator for the county’s 911 Emergency Center. The fiscal court approved applying for the grant back in April. Judge Mitchell said the new generator would allow the county’s emergency center to operate even during extended periods of power outages, like the one the City of Barbourville experienced this past week.
During the meeting, the emergency center also received help via the fiscal court by way of the approval of new hires Sean Shelby and Eric Bryant as full-time employees and John Lawson as a part-time employee.
The court also approved the purchase of 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer in the amount of $25,749 from Legacy Chevrolet. Judge Mitchell said because the vehicle fell under the $30,000 threshold, the court was not required to bid the item. The new Trailblazer will replace an older vehicle being used by the emergency center that Mitchell said was getting “quite a bit of ware on it.”
Members of the fiscal court approved the hiring of Autumn North as a full-time employee and Matthew Morgan as a part-time employee at the Knox County Detention Center. Knox County Jailer Mary Hammons told the court that her staff was doing well, but that they had lost three employees to other jobs over the last two weeks. North and Morgan will fill two of those vacancies.
Later, the fiscal court approved a motion accepting Osram Way into the county road system. Judge Mitchell said Osram Way was yet to be built, but that it would be a small, around 120-foot road near TCO located on the Corbin bypass.
“This would be the park that they’re going to build, coming out onto the bypass, on KY 3041,” Mitchell explained. “It’s just from the right of way fence to the existing pavement,” he added.
In other county news:
-Judge Mitchell announced the county would be hosting a Veterans Day Memorial Service outside of the Knox County Courthouse on Wednesday, November 10, starting at 10:30 a.m. The service is open to the public and is being held the day before Veterans Day (November 11) due the courthouse being closed that day in observance.
-Also on November 10, the Knox County Courthouse will play host U.S. Senator Rand Paul at noon. Sen. Paul will be hosting a town-hall meeting where he will field questions from those in attendance and provide updates. The event is open to the public.
-The fiscal court approved appointing James Sproul and Michael Deaton to four-year terms on the Knox County Public Library’s board.
-The fiscal court approved the county attorney’s delinquent tax report for the month of September in the amount of $71,859.95, as well as the treasurer’s first quarterly report for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
-The fiscal court approved the county clerk’s third quarter report, and the clerk’s payment for preparing the county’s tax bills.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.