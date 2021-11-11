BARBOURVILLE - On Wednesday morning Knox County and Barbourville City officials, along with community members gathered with past, present and future members of our military to honor those who have served our country.
With a large American flag acting as the backdrop, Knox County Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell welcomed those in attendance to a Veterans Day Program held one day early, as the courthouse was closed Thursday in observance of the holiday.
“I’d like to extend a warm welcome and a proud thank you to our veterans,” said Mitchell. “I would be negligent if I didn’t extend the same thank you to the family members that supported you while you were supporting our country,” he added. “On behalf of Knox County, I would like to express a heartfelt thanks to you. We can not thank you enough for your service to our country.”
Judge Mitchell then welcomed service member and Pastor of First Baptist Church Tyler Shields to deliver the program’s opening prayer. Knox County JROTC members Junean Asher, Dakota Berry, Jacob Hensley, Keyonna Henson, Dorian Jessie, Richie Ohmer and Abbigail Carew under the direction of Tony Parsons presented the colors, as Central Christian Academy students Kylie Cuel, Rebekah Daniels and Aaron Early sang the national anthem accompanied by Margaret Pridemore on piano. Pridemore then performed a rendition of “My Old Kentucky Home.”
“As we come here today in Barbourville, we can proudly pay respect to the members of each branch of our armed services,” Mitchell said, just yards away from a war memorial and five flag poles, each representing a branch of the military respectively.
“Each branch has a specific objective to accomplish in protecting our United States,” Mitchell added. “Unfortunately, we have lost many of our brave soldiers that have paid the ultimate price for freedoms that we have today. Let us not take for those granted,” he added, before welcoming Master Sergeant Kirby Jones to address those in attendance.
Jones, a familiar face to those in the Barbourville and Knox County communities, has served the area and our country as a member of the National Guard for more than 20 years. He extended his sincere appreciation for those who have served in all branches of the military and took the opportunity to highlight Barbourville’s own 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry Regiment, also known as the Mountain Warriors.
“These men and women have served our nation proudly and with distinction,” Jones said on members of the Mountain Warriors, who he noted had served in deployments across the United States and in countries like Germany, Africa, Kuwait, Iraq and Afghanistan over the past 20 years.
“Our community is filled with men and women who are united by an oath to the constitution, a love for our country, and a willingness to sacrifice something greater than ourselves. They represent a proud patriotic tradition,” he added.
Jones said that tradition was marked by a historic and unprecedented response in 2020 that saw members of the Guard do everything from fight wild fires out west, to assist with expedited recovery efforts in the gulf coast after hurricanes had battered the region. All of this, he said, despite a pandemic and assisting with requests from governors to assist with the pandemic.
“Everyone here today has been, or knows someone who has been, affected by the COVID-19 virus,” he said. “Despite the inherent dangers, Guard men and women left their homes and served in their local communities, even right here at some of our local hospitals in Barbourville and Corbin.”
Jones said that even with unprecedented mobilizations, members of the National Guard remain at their core “part-time soldiers and airmen, but full-time members of their communities.” He said that when a member of the Guard takes off their uniform, they assume the role of our business partners, our teachers, coaches, first responders, community leaders and role models.
“Still serving this country and their community with the same sense of duty and honor,” he said, adding Guard members have helped bring hope, faith and liberty to millions around the world. “To all those who have served in the National Guard, to all those who have served in all branches of our military, thank you,” he later added. “I salute you today, and I salute you everyday.”
Following Jones’ speech, Judge Mitchell then recognized the oldest veteran of each branch of the military present at Wednesday’s event, and provided them with a gift following the event’s commencement. He also extended appreciation on behalf of the community to all those who couldn’t be in attendance, as well.
Judge Mitchell then asked Chaplin Bob Elliott of the Knox County American Veterans group to end the program with a word of prayer. Before praying, Elliott shared that when he first moved to Barbourville, he could tell the community was patriotic. He said that when he was first relieved of his duties he didn’t talk about it much, and that it wasn’t until 20 years later when he was first thanked for this service, that he began talking about it.
“Take the opportunity if you see a veteran, shake their hand,” he said. “If you see law enforcement, shake their hand. Thank them for what they do.”
Veterans and their families were then treated to a free meal at Grateful Ed’s courtesy of Hometown Bank.
