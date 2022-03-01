Knox County grand jury indicts three on child abuse charges

KNOX COUNTY — Three individuals were indicted by a Knox County grand jury on Friday on two separate incidences of child abuse.
Jacob C. Anderson, 25, of Corbin, was charged with first-degree criminal abuse, endangering the welfare of a minor and two counts of fourth-degree assault.
According to the indictment, on Feb. 9, 2021, Anderson abused and endangered the welfare of a child, who was only 2 months old at the time, by placing him in a situation which caused him to be in danger of death or serious physical injury. Anderson also allegedly assaulted the child, as well as another victim, by striking them in their faces with his fist and causing injury.
Kamden K. Smith, 25, of Barbourville, and Haley M. Smith, 21, of Corbin, were charged with first-degree criminal abuse after allegedly abusing a child, who was 5 months old at the time, on Nov. 8, 2020 by placing him in a situation in which caused him to be in danger of death or serious physical injury, according to the indictment.
Two Knox County women were also indicted on Friday on 11 counts of forgery and 10 counts of theft by deception after allegedly signing and cashing over $3,000 in fraudulent checks.
Ashley L. Mills, 28, of Trosper, and Olyvia H. Gray, 23, of Flat Lick, were named in the 21-count indictment.
Counts one through 11 charge Mills and Gray with second-degree forgery for allegedly forging the signature on checks from a couple’s bank accounts between Nov. 14, 2021 and Nov. 26, 2021 in various amounts, totaling in $4,370.
Counts 12 through 21 charge Mills and Gray with theft by deception of the value of less than $500 for knowingly and unlawfully taking or cashing those checks between Nov. 14 and Nov. 26, totaling in $3,170 that was taken from the couple.
Others indicted by the grand jury and their charges include:
-John R. Gray, 34, of Flat Lick: Burglary in the third degree; criminal mischief in the first degree; persistent felony offender in the first degree
-Mickey Grubb, 54, of Hinkle: Assault in the first degree; unlawful imprisonment in the first degree; strangulation in the first degree; persistent felony offender in the second degree
-Ricky L. Smith, 39, of Gray: Trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence; failure to wear a seatbelt; resisting arrest; possession of drug paraphernalia; public intoxication; persistent felony offender in the first degree
-Brandon W. Jones, 68, of London: Possession of a controlled substance in the first degree; possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Clayton Eagle, 23, of Barbourville: Assault in the third degree; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, first offense; resisting arrest.
-Lee A. Jones, 75, of Corbin: Trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (Oxycodone); possession of drug paraphernalia; persistent felony offender in the first degree.
-Carl D. Sanders, 57, of Barbourville: Burglary in the second degree.
-Thomas I. Lawson, 36, of Barbourville: Burglary in the second degree.
-David C. Mills, Jr., 40, of Artemus: Possession of a controlled substance in the first degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Mikel R. Taylor, 36, of Baxter: Burglary in the third degree; theft by unlawful taking of the value of $1,000 or more but less than $10,000.
-Proctor A. Jones, 35, of Pineville: Burglary in the third degree; theft by unlawful taking of the value of $1,000 or more but less than $10,000.
-Michael E. Williams, Jr., 25, of Barbourville: Fleeing or evading the police in the first degree; criminal mischief in the first degree; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, second offense; failure to wear a seat belt.
-Steven A. Huff, 36, of London: Robbery in the first degree; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree (methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance in the third degree, first offense (Alprazolam).
-Timothy A. Cantrell, 46, of Corbin: Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
-Christopher M. Banta, 27, of Labnon, OH: Theft by unlawful taking of the value of $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; fleeing or evading the police in the first degree; criminal mischief in the second degree; peace officer required to perform duties interference prohibited; possession of marijuana.
-Melissa D. Winn, 46, of Dayhoit: Theft by unlawful taking of the value of $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; fleeing or evading the police in the first degree; criminal mischief in the second degree.
-Joshua A. Taylor, 28, of Bryants Store: Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense; failure to have tail lamps; failure to produce insurance card; no or expired Kentucky registration receipt; possession of drug paraphernalia; persistent felony offender in the second degree.
-Robert Boles, 48, of Barbourville: Flagrant non support.
-Nicky L. Rice, 41, of Gray: Flagrant non support.
-Larry D. Frederick, 39, of Barbourville: Flagrant non support.
-Jonathan D. Bargo, 38, of Flat Lick: Flagrant non support.
-Jamie Clontz, 43, of London: Theft by failure to make required disposition of the value of $1,000 or more but less than $10,000.
-Jennifer K. Mills, 31, of Scalf: Two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (methamphetamine); two counts of persistent felony offender in the first degree.
-Frank D. Hinkle, 48, of Flat Lick: Trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (methamphetamine); persistent felony offender in the first degree.
-Christopher C. Bingham, II, 27, of Bimble: Theft by unlawful taking of the value of $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; persistent felony offender in the first degree.
-Johnathon C. Wyatt, 29, of Barbourville: Assault in the first degree; burglary in the first degree.
-Doyle D. Golden, 54, of Gray: Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury. It does not equal a conviction or an admission of guilt.
