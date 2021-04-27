KNOX COUNTY - A Corbin man arrested in February after police had learned he had engaged in sexual intercourse with his 9-year-old cousin was indicted by a Knox County grand jury Friday.
Devin Disney, 21, of Corbin was indicted on one count of sodomy in the first degree. The indictment states that last year, from October to December, Disney engaged in deviate sexual intercourse with the victim through the use of forcible compulsion.
Disney was arrested at Corbin’s Trillium Center by Kentucky State Police. The criminal complaint says Disney admitted to performing the act.
Also indicted by the Knox County grand jury was Dustin Tyler Davis, 26, of Flat Lick.
Davis’ indictment states that during the month of November of last year, that thought the use of forcible compulsion, Davis engaged in sexual intercourse with a victim who was 16 at the time.
He was indicted on two counts of rape in the first degree and persistent felony offender in the second degree.
Mcgarett Wayne Honeycutt, 40, of Demossville was indicted on charges of strangulation in the first degree, two counts assault in the fourth degree, criminal mischief in the third degree and alcohol intoxication.
The indictment states that on March 3, Honeycutt pushed the victim down, strangled them, and punched them in the eye and stomach.
Others indicted by the Knox County grand jury and their charges include:
-Michael Adkins-Jenkins, 34, of Corbin: Robbery in the first degree; persistent felony offender in the first degree
-Jeffrey Scott Gray, 35, of Bimble: Assault in the second degree; obstructing governmental operations; terroristic threatening in the third degree; persistent felony offender in the second degree
-Anthony Lee Brinyark, 31, of Williamsburg: Assault in the second degree; obstructing governmental operations; terroristic threatening in the third degree; persistent felony offender in the second degree
-Christopher Michael Evans, 39, of Corbin: Wanton endangerment in the first degree; persistent felony offender in the first degree
-Paul Dalton Tirey (AKA Lanham), 28, of Gray: Robbery in the first degree, assault in the fourth degree, criminal mischief in the second degree
-Charles Jeffrey Gray, Jr. (AKA Chuck Gray), 39, of Corbin: Theft by unlawful taking of the value of $10,000 or more; fleeing or evading police in the first degree; wanton endangerment in the first degree; persistent felony offender in the first degree
-Tammy Renne Sparks (AKA Brown, Baker, Morgan, Overybay), 42, of Flat Lick: Theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000
-Robert Hubbard III, 34, of Barbourville: Theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000; persistent felony offender in the second degree
-Franklin Adam Parks, 30, of Corbin: Theft by unlawful taking of the value of $10,000 ore more; persistent felony offender in the first degree
-Christopher C. Bingham II (AKA Chalres Bingham, Charlie Bingham), 26, of Bimble: Theft by failure to make required disposition of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000; persistent felony offender in the first degree
Bingham was also indicted on a separate indictment on charges of: Theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000; persistent felony offender in the first degree
-Angela N. Siliznoff, 42, of Barbourville: Criminal mischief in the first degree
-Joey L. Jones (AKA Joseph Jones), 35, of Corbin: Theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000; criminal mischief in the first degree; criminal mischief in the second degree
-Curtis James Helton, 34, of Woodbine: Theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000; criminal mischief in the first degree; criminal mischief in the second degree; persistent felony offender in the second degree
-Albert Lee France, 39, of Cannon: Theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000
-Lawrence Taylor Stephenson, 44, of Corbin: Theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000; giving a police officer false identifying information; possession of drug paraphernalia; wanton engagement in the second degree; persisting felony offender in the first degree
-Robert Lee Bennett, 44, of Gray: Receiving stolen property of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000; fleeing or evading police in the first degree; fleeing or evading police in the second degree; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicant, third offense; reckless driving; speeding; persistent felony offender in the second degree
-Miranda J. Roller, 22, of Bean Station, Tennessee: Receiving stolen property of the value of $500 ore more but less than $10,000
-Brandon Kinsler, 42, of Mooresburg, Tennessee: Receiving stolen property of the value of $500 ore more but less; wanton endangerment in the first degree; fleeing or evading the police in the first degree; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, first offense
-Joshua Eric Pickard, 36, of Corbin: Fraudulent use of a debit or credit card of $500 or more but less than $10,000
Pickard was also indicted on a separate indictment on charges of: Two counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree; two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor; terroristic threatening in the third degree
-Clayton Howard Moore, Jr., 38, of Keavy: Receiving stolen property of the value of $500 or more, but less than $10,000
-Larry Matthew Perkins, 43, of Flat Lick: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, first offense; failure to have tail lamps; operating a motor vehicle without an operator’s license
-Christopher Michael Evans, 39, of Corbin: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; persistent felony offender in the second degree
-Kevin Matthew Sizemore, 35, of Corbin: Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon
-Justin Maverick Helton, 32, of Gray: Trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl) in the first degree, first offense; public intoxication
-Roy Robert Russ, Jr., 52, of Artemus: Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, second offense; persistent felony offender in the first degree
-Shana R. Hubbard, 32, of Hinkle: Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, second offense; careless driving
-Curtis Wayne Scalf, 36, of Lily: Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; persistent felony offender in the first degree
-David Neal Hall, Jr., 31, of Barbourville: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, fourth offense; persistent felony offender in the second degree
-Tara Hines, 30, of Artemus: Two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/heroin) in the first degree
-Crit Henderson Ford, 65, of Barbourville: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree; possession of drug paraphernalia
-Daniel Thomas Roark, 39, of Corbin: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree
-Harlan Edward Smith, 38, of Hinkle: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree
-Angela Eads, 44, of Corbin: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia
-Ervin Ray Johnson, 32, of Barbourville: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury and is not a conviction or admission of guilt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.