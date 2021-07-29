KNOX COUNTY—A Knox County grand jury only returned a handful of indictments for this month, one of which charges two Knox County men with theft.
The indictment states that in May, Allen Honeycutt, 43, of Barbourville, and Anthony Lee Smith, 32, of Bimble, allegedly stole log chains and binders of the value of $1,200, as well as knowingly received stolen property from the same victim.
Count one of the indictment charged the two with theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000, and count two of the indictment charged them with receiving stolen property of the value less than $500.
In count three of the indictment, Honeycutt was charged with second-degree persistent felony offender while Smith was charged with first-degree persistent felony offender in count four, as both have been convicted of prior felonies.
Others indicted by the Knox County grand jury and their charges include:
-Willard Powers, 56, of Corbin: Trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense; defacing a firearm; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
-Angela Eads, 44, of Corbin: Bail jumping in the first degree.
-Christopher Brian Mills, 39, of Barbourville: Theft by unlawful taking of the value of less than $500; assault in the fourth degree.
-Bobby Paul Garland, 38, of Louisville: Failure to comply with sex offender registration; persistent felony offender in the first degree.
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury. It is not a conviction or an admission of guilt.
