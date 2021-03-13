Knox County girl wins statewide art contest

FRANKFORT, Ky. - The Kentucky Division of Conservation, in partnership with the Kentucky Association of Conservation Districts and the Kentucky Farm Bureau, has announced the winners of the 2020 Jim Claypool Art and Conservation Writing Contest.
“I want to congratulate each of these students for their winning entries that showed creativity and knowledge of Kentucky’s forests,” Gov. Beshear said. “Each student did a good job of transforming their knowledge into creative artwork and essays.”
The contest’s theme, Exploring Kentucky’s Mighty Oaks, helped students from across the state learn more about the importance of forestry in Kentucky.
“I am so pleased we were able to continue the tradition of the Jim Claypool Art and Conservation Writing Competition during this year when so many other things were affected by the COVID pandemic,” said Paulette Akers, director of the Kentucky Division of Conservation. “Many students were able to participate even though they may have been attending school virtually, and their entries remind us of why we need to conserve our natural resources.”
The Jim Claypool art contest was introduced in 1974 and is for students in grades one through five. The state and area winners are:
State 1st place: Sadie Hoffman, Knox County
State 2nd place: Stephanie Alarcon, Butler County
State 3rd place: Jackie McInturf, Anderson County
Area 1 winner: Edie Jones, Marshall County
Area 2 winner: Olivia Chandler, Webster County
Area 3 winner: Greta Matteson, Hart County
Area 4 winner: Paisley Salisbury, Oldham County
Area 5 winner: Otto Darmitzal, Mason County
Area 6 winner: Macy New, Lincoln County
Area 7 winner: Bella Edwards, Jackson County
Area 8 winner: Sophie Holbrook, Johnson County
Area 9 winner: Karlee Adams, Leslie County
The conservation-writing contest, which was introduced in 1944, is for students in grades six through 12. The state and area winners are:
State 1st place: Madi Harrison, Todd County
State 2nd place: Blake Travers, Livingston County
State 3rd place: Mary Quirk, Jefferson County
Area 1 winner: Kelly James, Caldwell County
Area 2 winner: Zoe Long, Hopkins County
Area 3 winner: Railey Mattingly, Grayson County
Area 4 winner: Elle Jones, Oldham County
Area 5 winner: Grace Rowland, Campbell County
Area 6 winner: Annie Moffitt, Mercer County
Area 7 winner: Anna Chaliff, Rockcastle County
Area 8 winner: Cadence Collins, Lawrence County
Area 9 winner: Dalton Blakley, Harlan County
