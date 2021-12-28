KNOX COUNTY - Members of the Knox County Fiscal Court want Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell to renegotiate reimbursement rates being provided to East Knox Fire Department for its covering of the now-closed Stinking Creek Volunteer Fire Department’s coverage area.
During Wednesday’s Knox County Fiscal Court meeting, Judge Mitchell explained East Knox Fire Department had been covering the Stinking Creek area since April, around the same time Mitchell’s office received a letter from the Kentucky State Fire Commission saying it no longer recognized the Stinking Creek Fire Department.
As a result, back in April Mitchell signed a local state of emergency which stated that the East Knox Fire Department shall direct all operations within the Stinking Creek Fire Department coverage area. Before signing the executive order, Mitchell said he reached out to the East Knox Fire Department, which is located 6.5 miles from the Stinking Creek Fire Department, and asked if they would be willing to cover the Stinking Creek coverage area.
The fire department agreed, but has now come to the fiscal court asking for reimbursements for covering the other area. On Wednesday, the court considered a motion that would have paid East Knox Fire Department $4,021.80 out of an escrow account. Mitchell said the account was set up after the Stinking Creek Fire Department had closed, and that the fees from the Stinking Creek area that had been collected for fire services had been placed in the account.
Before members of the court could vote on the matter however, Magistrate Darryl Baker, who serves as the Chief of West Knox Fire Department, said he would like the court to reconsider the amount being given to East Knox.
“What they presented to us, they’re doing this way cheaper than the fire department I’m with would ever think about doing it,” Baker said. “And their equipment costs the same as ours does.”
As an example, Baker said East Knox was only asking for around $72 an hour for the use of its fire engine. Baker noted that new fire trucks typically cost around $400,000 and that his department usually charges around $250 an hour for the use of one of its trucks.
“I think they’re entitled to more money,” Judge Mitchell said, echoing Baker’s thoughts. “We want to be fair to them, they’re doing a service for the community,” he added.
All members of the court present agreed that Mitchell should reach back out to East Knox Fire Department and negotiate a rate that would be fair to both the county and the fire department. Baker formally put the request into the form of a motion, which was unanimously approved.
Later in the meeting, the court approved creating a Terminal Agency Coordinator (TAC) position at Knox County 911 Dispatch, as well as an assistant TAC position. Knox County 911 Director Mike Taylor told the court before it voted that the TAC position was required by the state. Taylor said the TAC would mostly be responsible for making sure the center stays in compliance with laws and regulations. He said the person would act as the point of contact for any future potential audits.
“They’re going to make sure everything’s entered correctly,” Taylor said. “They have to do validations every so often with the sheriff’s office and the [police department],” he added, also noting that those who serve in the TAC role are also required to be certified and receive additional training.
Taylor said Knox County 911 already had two dispatchers who were TAC certified. He said those chosen as the TAC and Assistant TAC would work maybe 16-24 hours a week in that role and that for the rest of the week they two would serve as dispatchers.
In other county news, members of the fiscal court approved:
-A motion to approve a payment to the American Red Cross in the amount $2,500. Judge Mitchell said the fiscal court annually gives a contribution to the organization that has helped several eastern Kentuckians following storms and bad weather events.
-Resolution #20211222-01, which would see the county act as a financial conduit between Union College and a bonding company. Both Judge Mitchell and Knox County Attorney Gilbert Holland said the resolution and language in any refinanced bond would see that the county not be on the hook for any potential future defaults on the bonds or any other liabilities.
-Separate motions approving the Knox County Sheriff’s department 2022 budget, salary cap and a revised salary cap for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
-A motion accepting Cottonwood Lane at a distance of 820 feet into the county road system.
-Motion to approve payment to the Knox County Industrial Development Authority in the amount of $10,000.
-Motion to approve the county attorney’s delinquent tax report for the month of November in the amount of $10,843.68.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.