KNOX COUNTY - On Thursday, the Knox County Fiscal Court held a special-called meeting where it set its tax rates for 2020 and acknowledged the tax rates of Knox County’s other special taxing districts.
The fiscal court set the real property tax rate to 10.9 cents per $100 of assessed value for the upcoming year, and the personal property tax rate to 24.42 cents per $100.
The fiscal court set its motor vehicle tax rate and the watercraft tax rate to 14 cents per $100 of assessed value. All rates set by the fiscal court were the same as they were last year.
The fiscal court acknowledged the ambulance service taxing district setting its real property tax rate to 4.2 cents per $100 of assessed value, an increase from 3.5 cents. The personal property rate was set to 11.01 per $100 of assessed value, as was the motor vehicle rate and the watercraft tax rate.
The county’s library set its real property tax rate to 8.9 cents per $100 of assessed value. The personal property tax rate was set to 20 cents per $100. Both the motor vehicle and watercraft tax rates were set to 2.4 cents per $100.
Knox County’s extension service set a real property tax rate of 3.5 cents per $100 of assessed value, the same as the previous rate. It set the personal property tax rate at 7.89 cents per $100, and the motor vehicle and watercraft tax rates at 2.24 cents per $100.
The county’s health department set its real property, personal property, motor vehicle tax rate and watercraft rates all at 4 cents per $100 of assessed value, the rate it was set to previously.
The Knox County School District has set its real property tax rate at 53.5 cents per $100 of assessed value, and the personal property tax rate is set at 53.9 cents per $100, both a decrease from the previous rate of 54.8 cents.
The school district’s motor vehicle tax rate was set to 50.2 per $100. There is no watercraft tax rate set by the school district.
The Artemus Fire Department district set a real property tax rate of 10 cents per $100 of assessed value.
The hospital’s taxing district set a 7 cent per $100 of assessed value tax rate for the real property rate, the personal property rate, the motor vehicle rate, and the watercraft rate, the same rate it was previously set at.
Knox County’s soil conservation taxing district set a 2.2 cent per $100 of assessed value tax rate on real property.
