Knox County Fiscal Court hears update of road improvement projects

KNOX COUNTY - Knox County will receive $1.9 million from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to assist with road paving projects in 2021. This comes after a year in which Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell said his county received no money for road paving projects last year.
During the court’s monthly meeting Wednesday, Jason Callebs with the transportation cabinet told the court that $513,000 of that $1.9 million allotment would be used for routine maintenance on 99 miles of road throughout the Knox County, while $2,584 will be used for administrative costs, and $128,443 will be available for flex funds. Callebs also said $788,000 of the $1.9 million is being carried over to pave roads submitted by the county last year.
New roads being paved this year will be 1.5 miles of KY 233, 1.9 miles of KY 1809, and around 2 miles of KY 459. Callebs also made note of two paving project on 25 E and another on KY 11 that should be starting soon.
The court also approved a memorandum of agreement with the Transportation Cabinet’s Department of Highway for the amount of $108,100 to be used in paving roads requested by the county last year. The money will be used to pave one mile along Horn Branch (CR-1052), .7 of a mile along Bramblewood Drive (CR-1482) and .22 miles along East Wyrick Street (CR-1351).
“This is about one-fifth of what we turned in,” Judge Mitchell said, adding the county had submitted around 10 miles of roadway to be paved in total last year, worth approximately $500,000.
Knox County has also been named a recipient of federal money through the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund provided through the American Rescue Plan Act. Unlike previous funds received by the county through the CARES Act, Mitchell said the most recent round of funding would not come through the Department of Local Government, which provided advice on spending stipulations placed on the funds.
As a result, the court approved working with Compass Municipal Advisors, LLC and Stites and Harbison PLLC at a price of around $45,000 each to provide advice and oversight on the county’s use of the funds.
“This will keep us in compliance,” Judge Mitchell explained. “They know all of the regulations and everything as far as spending this money and the proper way to do it."
Later in the meeting, the court approved an equipment claim from County Clerk Mikey Corey in the amount of $86,155. Corey said the money is being used to upgrade software in the clerk’s office after the court approved a bid from Software Management, LLC to replace the nearly eight-year-old system back in May.
Corey said the company would perform the installation of the new system on Monday, August 16. He’s hopeful the transition won’t cause any interruptions in the services provided by his office.
“We know that it won’t create any interruptions as far as motor-vehicle tagging. We’ll still be able to do that while the process is still going on,” he said. “It will interfere with our deed recording just a little bit.”
Corey said that on the Thursday, Friday, and Saturday prior to the new software being installed, his office won’t be able to process any deed work. He said the software vendor installing the new system will have to pull all of the date from the old system and put them into the new system.
The court also approved a recommendation from the county’s 911 board that will see all academy certified 911 dispatchers receive a 50 cent raise, bringing full-time dispatchers salaries to $12 an hour. Dispatchers are expected to renew their certification every year. 911 Director Mike Taylor said if a dispatcher failed to renew their certification, they are no longer eligible for the raise. Taylor went on to say the raises would be funded through the 911 center’s budget, which has been in surplus over the last two years, he added.
In other county business, the fiscal court:
-Approved the county attorney’s delinquent tax report for the month of June in the amount of $103,062.26.
-Approved a motion to extend Green Briar Road (CR-1131) by 1,279 feet.
-Approved the treasurer’s fourth quarterly report and 2021 annual report, county clerk’s second quarterly report, and the Knox County Sheriff’s 2020 local tax settlement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.