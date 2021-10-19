Knox County Fiscal Court audit finds six areas of concern

KNOX COUNTY - As is required by law, the office of State Auditor Mike Harmon recently audited the Knox County Fiscal Court recently and found six areas of concern.
The first finding the audit highlights is the claim the Knox County Fiscal Court did not provide the same level of health insurance benefits to all county employees. The audit states this was a repeat finding from last year’s audit, and that it found fiscal court elected officials were receiving family health insurance coverage paid for by the county, while non-elected employees only received single health insurance coverage paid for by the county. The discrepancy between the two coverages is $1,481 per month, per employee.
“The Knox County Fiscal Court believes they can separate elected officials and county employees,” reads the letter. “According to the County Administrative Code, ‘The County pays the premium for all individual health insurance policies offered by the county; except, however, the county will pay the premium for family health insurance plans for all elected county officials.’”
Due to the differing levels of health insurance coverage being provided, discrimination exists, which could affect employee morale and the overall control environment, the letter later states. The letter recommends members of the fiscal court discuss the discrimination of health insurance coverage between elected and non-elected county employees with the Knox County Attorney, and follow the advice expressed in OAG 94-15, which states Kentucky’s statutes do not provide for one level of coverage for officers, and another level for employees.
In a response provided by Knox County Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell found in the letter, he says the court disagrees and that elected officials are not classified as employees.
The second finding in the letter is that the fiscal court did not follow proper bidding laws and regulations when it came to the purchase of fuel, road equipment, and computer equipment during the previous fiscal year. The letter highlights the purchase of fuel which exceeded $97,000 for the year and the purchase of two dump trucks with expenses of $289,844. The letter also notes a third purchase, computer equipment that was bid, however the invoice received for the computer equipment did not agree to the bid proposal price nor was the item delivered actually the one proposed on the bid proposal.
The letter states that because all of the purchases exceeded the $20,000 limit, they needed to first be placed for bid. It adds that officials were unaware of the need to bid for fuel, “since purchases are made for individual vehicles and at various vendors.”
“In addition, the county had made purchases from the same vendor for the dump trucks in prior year so the officials were unaware of the need to bid this item,” the letter also states, before featuring Mitchell’s response that the issues have already been corrected.
The third issue found in the letter is that the jail commissary does not have adequate segregation of duties over receipts and disbursements, as it states the bookkeeper prepares deposits and posts them to the receipts ledger. The same bookkeeper then prepares and sign checks, and posts those disbursements to the disbursements ledger.
“By allowing the same employee to perform all functions relating to receipts and disbursements, the risk increases that undetected errors or fraud could occur,” reads the letter from Harmon’s office.
The letter states that Knox County Jailer Mary Hammons indicated that the jail commissary has a small staff. But in her response found in the letter, Hammons states officials were looking at different ways to segregate duties and will assign an extra person to collect receipts and disbursements.
The fourth finding found in the letter is that the fiscal court did not present all debt activity in the financial statement, specifically the jail construction fund was not found in the fiscal court’s fourth quarter financial report or its budget approved by the Department of Local Government (DLG).
“The financial activity of the account consisted of $36,479 in revenues and $4,798,885 in expenditures, which is material to the fiscal court’s financial statements,” the letter reads, also stating the court had financing proceeds that went directly from the financial institution to the vendor and were not reported on the financial statement.
“Since these transactions did not run through the fiscal court’s bank accounts, they were not included in the fiscal court’s budget process or reflected on the fiscal court’s financial report,” the letter points out. “The fiscal court was not aware the proceeds needed to be reported,” it adds before Mitchell’s response that the court will correct this issue in further projects.
The fifth finding in the letter was that the fiscal court failed to implement internal controls to ensure costs submitted for reimbursement were for eligible expenses not already reimbursed by other entities. The letter states that the deputy judge-executive was unaware that some of the payroll expenditures submitted by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department for reimbursement under the Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) had already been reimbursed by other entities.
“The fiscal court received reimbursement for payroll expenditures that had already been reimbursed by other entities,” states the letter. “The fiscal court may be required to repay the questioned costs back to the granting agency,” it adds, stating the known questioned costs are $55,286.
The last finding in the letter states the fiscal court failed to implement internal controls to ensure costs submitted for reimbursement occurred after February 29, 2020. The letter says that the CRF was established to reimbursements governmental agencies for specified uses for the program period March 1 - December 31 of this year.
“The deputy county judge/executive stated he was unaware that some of the payroll expenditures submitted for reimbursement under CRF reimbursement contract were for work performed before March 1, 2020,” reads the letter. “The fiscal court, sheriff’s office, and ambulance service submitted payroll summaries for qualifying employees for March 2020. No one remembered that payroll for March 2020 would include payments for the work performed at the end of February 2020.”
The fiscal court could be required to repay the questioned costs back to the granting agency. In his response to the last two findings in the letter, Mitchell states that the court agrees with the findings and that the issues have already been corrected with the DLG.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.