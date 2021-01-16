Recognized for the achievements of its Women’s Program this year, Knox County Farm Bureau received the 2020 Gold Star Award of Excellence from Kentucky Farm Bureau. The award honors the county Women’s Committee for its active participation in Farm Bureau leadership development programs, state competitions, and educational or promotional initiatives. Tammy Smith chairs the Knox County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee.
Knox County Farm Bureau receives 2020 Women’s Gold Star Award of Excellence
