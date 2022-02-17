Knox County District 2 Magistrate Stacey Roark dies

KNOX COUNTY - Knox County Magistrate Stacey Roark has passed away, the Knox County Fiscal Court announced Tuesday. He was 50 years old.
“He was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed fishing, hunting, restoring racing hot rods, 4-wheeling, serving the people of District 2 as their magistrate, and time with family and friends,” reads Roark’s obituary from Barbourville Funeral Home.
Roark had served Knox County for 19 years as both a magistrate and a member of the county’s road department, Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell said. Roark was elected as the magistrate of Knox County’s second district in 2014, officially taking office in January 2015.
“He will be greatly missed by many,” Judge Mitchell said of Roark, noting how he was dedicated to both his family and the people of his district.
“He took great pride in representing Knox County and especially the residents of District #2,” Mitchell added.
Mitchell described Roark as someone with a very outgoing personality that always had a smile on his face and said one would be surprised at the number of officials from around the state who knew of Roark.
“He had many friends,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell said on Tuesday he informed Governor Andy Beshear of Roark’s passing and of the vacant magistrate position, as the Governor is the person responsible for appointing a replacement.
Mitchell said that in conversations he had with Roark, it was Roark’s wish that his wife, Tina, be named as his replacement. Mitchell said that when Roark was diagnosed with Adenocarcinoma in October, Tina stepped in and helped manage his magistrate work.
“At that time, they told him that he just had weeks,” Mitchell said on Roark in October but noted that treatment through chemotherapy extended that time frame. During that time, Mitchell said Tina handled most of Roark’s phone calls, planning and communicating with his constituents.
“So it would be only fitting that she serve out the remainder of his term,” he said on the 10 months left Roark was set to serve before the upcoming elections.
In honor of Roark, Mitchell said he recommended to Gov. Beshear that Tina be named his replacement.
When news of Roark’s passing spread online, many flocked to a page set up to follow his recovery journey to share their condolences and personal stories of Roark.
Magistrate Darryl Baker took to his personal Facebook page to share his thoughts on Roark, who he said he only had the privilege of working beside for three years.
“When I became Magistrate, he took me under his wing and made sure I knew what to do. Without him, it would have been a difficult journey,” reads Baker’s post, continuing to say Roark became a super good friend of his. “He was so concerned about taking care of Knox County,” Baker’s post continued. “A true servant with a loving heart. I'm going to miss my friend. One day I'll see him in Heaven.”
Funeral services for Roark will be conducted in the Barbourville Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, February 18, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Ken Merida officiating. Burial will follow in the Barbourville Cemetery with members of the Knox County Road Department serving as pallbearers. Barbourville Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
