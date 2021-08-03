Knox County Detention Center staff wants pay raise

KNOX COUNTY - After staff at the Knox County Detention Center went public with a letter requesting an increase in salary from the Knox County Fiscal Court, jail officials met with members of the fiscal court during its most recent meeting to further discuss the matter.
Deputy Jailer Brian Hamilton told the court one of the main problems plaguing the detention center is keeping enough guards on the jail’s staff. As is customary, on Wednesday the fiscal court retroactively approved new hires made by the detention center over the past month. Knox County Jailer Mary Hammons said of the seven part-time new hires approved by the court, three had already quit.
“As soon as we hire them, we’re having half of them that are leaving and quitting,” noted Hamilton. “They can go to McDonald's or they can go to Burger King and make more money.”
In their letter, detention center staff say part-time hires are brought on board and paid a rate “nearly lower than any job in the county.”
“We have lost several employees and friends the last few months due to the increased workload, understaffed shifts and below comparable pay compared to other places,” they wrote. “The cost of living is rising due to several reasons in our nation at this time and we are in fear of losing several more valuable employees who will have to seek other job opportunities in order to provide for their families,” the letter also reads.
Currently, part-time guards make $9.38 an hour at the Knox County Detention Center. Hammons said that all but four of the 28 full-time guards at the jail make $11 hour. The other four - lieutenants and captains at the jail - make $12 an hour.
Since making the move to the new center in early 2020, the workload facing detention center staff has tripled, said Hamilton. Jailer Hammons said with the larger facility, jail officials have been able to strike deals with other nearby counties (McCreary and Bell) to house their inmates in Knox County. The 294-bed jail currently houses around 370 inmates, Hammons said.
And while Hamilton did say the detention center was able to bill McCreary County $1.2 million last year, and that it was able to bill an additional $180,000 this month, the increase in the number of inmates along with the waining number of available guards at the detention center has jail officials caught in catch-22. Hamilton went on to say that although the detention center has enough inmates to make up five or six work-release crews, there aren’t enough guards on staff to monitor those crews as they clean up county roadways.
Because of the increased number of inmates, many of the detention center’s guards are having to work overtime; the most recent pay period saw jail staff claim 139 hours of overtime. Hammons said the overtime was necessary to ensure safety and to perform all of the tasks facing guards, like running inmates to and from medical appointments.
“We take care of their files, which include paperwork regarding the charges, court dates and bond decisions,” reads the letter penned by jail staff. “We now write bonds for all 3 counties. We now have to supervise all activities for all 3 counties. We have to do Zoom meetings and court proceedings for the Bell and Mccreary (sic) County inmates.”
Judge Mitchell said the money earned by the detention center for taking in other counties inmates could help with financial matters. He also suggested possibly moving some of the part-time employees to full-time status in an effort to limit overtime hours. Hammons said the jail’s guards currently work 12-hour shifts during the weekend and 8-hour shifts during the week.
“Unless you want a mistake to happen, you don’t want anybody to go longer than 8 hours during the week,” she said. “You can’t just have two guys on a shift, you can’t just have one female on a shift because there are too many people that are in the jail,” Hammons later added. “So, you have to do overtime, unless you want the liability of it. And your liability is big.”
“We want to work with you, but we’ve got to know where we’re going,” said Mitchell. “We’re not like the federal government, we can’t print money.”
Mitchell said that for the past few years, Knox County has been working with a budgets around $13 million. During the 2018-19 fiscal year, the Knox County fiscal court budgeted $2.2 million for the jail operations. During the 2019-20 fiscal year, the court allotted $3.8 million for jail operations, which included $120,000 that was originally meant for the county’s road department. The county’s current budget has $4.2 million budgeted for jail operations. Knox County Treasurer John Tye said the jail currently brings in about $2 million revenue on average, and averages around $4 million in expenses.
Magistrate Darryl Baker (District 5) asked Hammons to thank the center’s guards who worked on writing the letter and brining the issue to light. Baker said he found out about the letter through social-media and had only received a letter upon arriving to the fiscal court meeting. And while Baker said he and the other fiscal court members want to help employees with the detention center, he also said that across the county employee spectrum, he felt like none were getting paid what they deserved.
“They didn’t make enough money when we started and we had several of them who hadn’t had a raise in years,” he said. “We started trying to put some money in there and try to give everybody what raise we can. We’ve talked about how much money we think people should make, but when you don’t have it, you’ve got to try to figure out how to rob Peter to pay Paul.”
“I don’t think there’s anybody here that wouldn’t want to see you all get a pay increase because it’s a very hard job,” commented Judge Mitchell. “I know what you go through, we want you to have a pay increase, but I think we’re going to have to come to a consensus,” he added. “It’s going to take both sides here to work this out.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.