Knox County CTC's Jordan takes first in IT contest, advances to state

BARBOURVILLE — Knox County Career and Technical Center (CTC) is adding to the number of students that will advance to the Kentucky SkillsUSA competition this spring.
Jack Jordan, a sophomore at Knox Central, won first place honors in the region after demonstrating his knowledge of Information Technology Services (IT).
The SkillsUSA IT contest contains multiple parts of technical knowledge as well as work ethic and responsibility. Contestants, like Jordan, compete in modules designed to test their knowledge as an IT service professional. The contest challenges contestants to correct end-user computing issues, configure and secure networks, manage virtual machines, navigate and modify Windows registry, deploy operating systems, leverage troubleshooting software and tools, identify virus and malware origins, work with mobile devices, and proficiently use command-line interfaces. Additionally, contestants are evaluated on their interpersonal skills (such as communication, teamwork, and honesty).
"We are excited for Jack and our other SkillsUSA contestants," said Ralph Halcomb, principal of Knox County CTC.
Jordan's enrollment in programs at Knox County CTC has helped develop his foundational knowledge of IT. As a freshman last year, Jordan completed Computer Literacy and Game Design and Development Principles courses. This year he has been enrolled in Help Desk Operations. In the next two years, he will be able to successfully complete the IT pathway and be eligible to take industry-level exams in the IT field.
The SkillsUSA spring conference is set for April 13-16 and will be held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Louisville.
For more information about SkillsUSA visit www.skillsusaky.com.
