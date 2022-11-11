BARBOURVILLE — The October 27 meeting of the Knox County Board of Education was devoted to several school updates.
Dewitt Elementary’s kindergarten class was in attendance to open the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance.
Principal Dewayne Smith came before the board to report on progress that the elementary school is making. Attendance is up nearly 19%, as well as the morale within the school.
“Every student matters, every moment counts,” is Principal Smith’s vision for the school. “We are very confident in what lies ahead for our school.”
Superintendent Jeremy Ledford also presented to the board, giving an update on his leadership standards and an overview of the recent School Report Card data release.
“Everyone knows that the release of test scores have come out for the first time since the COVID pandemic,” said Ledford. “As the commissioner has stated that these numbers let us know where kids are at from being in and out of school following the pandemic. We have bright spots with two different schools, being Mr. Broughton’s Lay Elementary and Mrs. King’s GR Hampton Elementary, both being high performing schools.”
The board heard the first reading of amendments to the district’s hiring policy which states that extra duty and extra service assignments shall expire at the end of the assignment or year without notice of reasonable assurance that the employee will continue to be in that or a similar capacity in the following school year.
The Board entered into a contract with the Kentucky Science and Technology Corporation for Advanced Placement training and courses at Knox Central. The agreement specifically identifies AP Calculus as the course that will be supported. Five special education consultant positions were created for two years, will be there to provide extra support to schools directly focused on the learning loss of special needs students during COVID-19.
