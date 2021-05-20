KNOX COUNTY—The Knox County Board of Education will be accommodating students wishing to have a “do-over” year for the 2021-22 school year.
In March, Gov. Andy Beshear signed Senate Bill 128 into law, a bill that created the Supplemental School Year Program, an emergency legislation allows any K-12 student enrolled during the 2020-2021 school year to use the 2021-2022 school year as a supplemental year to retake or supplement courses the student already has taken. SB 128 specifically states that the supplemental year is for students to re-take or supplement courses previously taken during the 2020-2021 year, not to simply gain an additional year in the public school system to explore new coursework.
“If parents are comfortable with this and they feel it’s a good opportunity for their kids, I really see no harm in approving. It’s at the will of the board but I would recommend that the board approve,” Sprinkles said.
During Monday’s regular meeting, board members approved the requests of 58 students across the district, as the district received 55 applications by the May 1 deadline with an additional three requests being sent in after the deadline had passed.
Director of Communications and Governance for Knox County Public Schools Frank Shelton said applicants for the program were across the board from elementary to high school students.
“All of the requests from families tied into the loss of in-person instruction that students did not receive while our schools were all virtual,” he said in a previous interview. “For some, especially high school freshman level, families saw it as an opportunity to have a better foundation and experience during high school with more in person interaction with teachers and peers.”
Sprinkles said during Monday’s meeting that number was about 1.27 percent of the entire population of students districtwide.
“I will say this, for those who turned in late, the board can go ahead and approve those tonight (Monday),” Sprinkles said. “But anything that comes in after that, I think that we just need to let the principal make it a school-level decision to make that a qualifying event to allow them to do that. Because you will get some students who move in from other districts and then they’ll make that request, so we’ll handle those on a case-by-case basis.”
The district now has until June 16 to submit its plan of action to the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) regarding the supplemental year.
Sprinkles also alluded to the district’s alternative to the supplemental school year program, noting that a program has been set in place to help close the learning gap for all students, not just those who have chosen to participate in the do-over year.
This summer, Knox County students wishing to re-take courses and gain more knowledge on subjects after the previous year’s impact of prolonged remote instruction as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic will have the opportunity to participate in a special summer school program called Step Up Academy that Shelton discussed with the Times-Tribune in a previous interview.
“This approach to summer school will allow students to both catch up and move forward,” Shelton said. “If there were concepts or skills that they did not master during the year, our teachers will be providing hands on instruction to ensure mastery. For those students that performed well but are seeking enrichment opportunities, the summer program will allow them to get a step ahead by participating in a variety of educational activities that will give them that boost come August.
“Step Up Academy is not a one size fits all, as it is something that we hope can provide all students a beneficial summer learning experience.”
Step Up Academy will be held in two sessions this summer—June 7 through 25 and July 5 through 16. It will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily with bus transportation available. Students will also receive a grab-and-go breakfast and lunch.
Those making up classwork from the past year may be required to attend both sessions, though all students are encouraged to attend both sessions to make the most out of their summer learning experience.
“Throughout the June and July sessions there will be opportunities to participate in activities and have some fun along the way,” Shelton said.
While there will be an opportunity for students to recover credits for classes already taken, Step Up Academy will also allow students a chance to step up their learning from the past year by participating in teacher-led instruction and activities, as well as stepping up into what’s to come at the next grade level.
Schools will be accommodating to any family vacations that may planned during weeks Step Up Academy is in session.
For more information, contact your child’s school or visit the Knox County Schools website. An application for Step Up Academy can also be found on the district’s website that must be completed and returned to their child’s school or emailed to the school’s principal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.