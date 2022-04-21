Knox County announces plans for 88-acre sports complex

KNOX COUNTY—Knox County Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell unveiled plans for a new outdoor recreational facility on Tuesday evening.
Mitchell announced the purchase of 88 acres of land from the Barbourville Utility Commission, located off KY 225 in Barbourville, which will become the new home of an outdoor recreational facility, the Knox County Sports Complex, to be a destination for sporting and other events.
“We’ve got a very important announcement here for Knox County for you and I think it’s going to be a good thing,” Mitchell said on Tuesday evening. “It’s not only for the young people, it’s for all ages that’s going to utilize and take advantage of this facility that we’re getting ready to announce. This is something that’s been in the works for a couple years and we were able to put it altogether.”
The vision for this sports complex is to be a destination for events of all sizes and people of all ages.
Mitchell said the 88-acre sports complex will be built in phases with the first phase consisting of four fields—two baseball fields and two softball fields.
“It will be built in a clover design style with a concession and restrooms and will be a state-of-the-art, nice facility,” Mitchell said, adding that the first phase will also include a walking trail and a non-motorized boat ramp with access to the Cumberland River.
The park will also include playgrounds which will include a sensory playground, an amphitheater, batting cages, basketball courts, a soccer field, a pickleball court, a splash pad, a food truck garden, a pond with a fishing dock and ample parking, according to the plans unveiled on Tuesday. The project will wrap up with a 50,000-square-foot indoor recreation facility.
“This project will not only provide a health and wellness impact on our county but it will also provide an economical impact,” Mitchell said. “This will be built to facilitate travel ball teams like on the weekends. It will bring tourism and everything to our area, bring in money that will have an economic impact on our communities. There are other things that are possible there—we can have maybe some outdoor concerts or music festivals, craft fairs, archery tournaments, among other things.
“This is one thing that, you know, we talk about investing in our county—this is investing in everybody, this is investing in these young ball players here and the coaches, the parents and everyone.”
Mitchell said the project will take approximately six years to complete in its entirety. The first phase of the project is expected to begin late summer of this year.
