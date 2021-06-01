KNOX COUNTY - On Wednesday, the Knox County Fiscal Court acknowledged a previously signed proclamation dubbing May 16-22 EMS Week in Knox County.
“We have an outstanding ambulance service. They do a very good job,” said Knox County Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell, who added he was proud of the county’s ambulance service. “That’s the reason we did that proclamation, to note their outstanding service.”
The Knox County Ambulance Service recently welcomed a new ambulance painted in navy and gold with panther decals in honor of the Knox County school system.
Gerald Baker with the Knox County Ambulance Service said the box of the new ambulance was refurbished and taken from an ambulance previously used by the department.
“I think we bought it in 2005,” he said on the original ambulance. “They took the box off of the old truck, repainted it, refurbished every light on it, all the wiring, and everything,” he added. “Then they put it on a new cab and chassis. We saved $45,000 by doing it like this. It’s typically a brand new truck.”
The Knox County themed ambulance is just the first of three new ambulances that will sport local school systems. Both Judge Mitchell and Baker said the ambulance service would soon have an ambulance decked out in Barbourville City colors and logos, and a similar Lynn Camp themed ambulance as well.
Baker said he hoped to have the Lynn Camp ambulance within the next four months and the Barbourville themed ambulance within the next eight months. He also said there were talks of potentially having an ambulance sporting the Corbin school system added to the fleet too.
All three school-themed ambulances will be in regular rotations once the ambulance service receives them. Baker said that whenever a local high school hosts particular sporting events, the ambulance honoring that school will be on scene.
Later in the fiscal court meeting, the court approved the county attorney’s delinquent tax report for the month of April in the amount of $62,595.24.
Knox County Attorney Gilbert Holland said the county had sent out the first round of delinquent notices to residents who had not yet paid last year’s taxes on May 1. The next and final round of notices will be sent out on June 1.
“We would like to let everybody know we will still do a payment plan to break those [payments] up,” Gilbert told the fiscal court.
County Clerk Mike Corey said this year’s Knox County tax sale would be held on October 22.
The court then accepted the only bid it received to update the computer system in Corey’s office. The bid was submitted by Software Management, LLC. Corey said his office had used Software Management’s system since he had been in office, but that the current system was eight-years old and outdated.
“This is just updating our software, there’s just minor changes in it,” Corey said. “It replaces our mainframe computers, as well as some various computers throughout the office.”
In other fiscal court business:
-The court approved the surplus of two dump trucks owned by the county’s road department, as well as an excavator.
-The court approved the purchase of aggregate chip spreader and a rower from the Barron County fiscal court for $15,000.
