Knox Co. superintendent updates Chamber of Commerce members on district happenings

KNOX COUNTY - Superintendent Jeremy Ledford has had a busy start as leader of the Knox County Public School District. On Tuesday, Ledford spoke to the Knox County Chamber of Commerce about some of the progress the school district has seen over the last calendar year and about exciting opportunities for the school district yet to come.
Ledford said he started his career in education 19 yeas ago, starting as a social-studies teacher at Girdler Elementary School prior to the opening of the Knox County Middle School. After the middle school’s opening, Ledford transferred to the new school, teaching 8th grade social studies for eight years before becoming principal in 2013. At that time, Ledford said the middle school was ranked in the bottom 19 percent across the state.
As a result, Ledford set a goal for the middle school, wishing to see it become a top-10 performing school in Kentucky. Under Ledford’s leadership, Knox County Middle School was able improve its ranking, becoming a school of distinction within three years and a top-10 performing school in five years.
“That is really my vision for Knox County Public Schools, is to be a top-10 performing school district in the state,” said Ledford. “I think if you believe, you can achieve, and we will succeed.”
In an effort to achieve that goal, school district officials recently sat down with elementary school principals across Knox County to discuss curriculum and pacing guidelines. Ledford said the conversations focused on specific classes and grade levels, and assessed when specific topics were being taught throughout the school year.
“And what we realized is that we’re not vertically aligned or horizontally aligned at all,” he said. “Somebody may be teaching geography at the beginning [of the school year] and some people may be teaching geography at the end. It was that way across the district.”
Ledford said it was exciting to see school teachers, administrators and staff eager to help make changes for the betterment of students. With the changes they made, topics will be scheduled to be taught with more uniformity, decreasing the likelihood that a transferring student will miss out on large portions of a subject.
“Now any student that moves from one school to the next, they may miss a week’s worth of that curriculum, but they won’t miss months or a whole unit,” Ledford explained. “I think that’s key, because in Knox County we have a lot of transient students that move from one school to the next.”
Ledford also informed the Chamber members that the school district had recently purchased three new school buses and that each came with security systems installed in both the interior and exterior of the buses. Ledford said keeping students safe was the number one goal of the school district. He said the school district was also working to add security systems to its entire fleet of buses.
The biggest opportunity coming to Knox County students is one that has already made headlines - a multi-million project that will see renovations done to the Knox County Career and Technical Center (CTC). Last week, Ledford, along with the school board officials and other local leaders, hosted Gov. Andy Beshear and a check presentation outside of the CTC. Gov. Beshear presented Ledford and the school with a $10 million check meant to be used in the project that will include a full building refurbishment and upgrades to the school’s labs and other facilities. Ledford took the opportunity Tuesday to once again thank Senate President Robert Stivers, State Representative Tom O’Dell Smith, and Knox County Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell for their help in procuring the $10 million check.
He also confirmed that all of the career pathways currently being offered at the CTC would continue after the project’s completion, and that at that time, district officials hope to add HVAC and plumbing pathways, and potentially a criminal law pathway, as well.
The renovation to the more than 60-year-old building is desperately needed, as it has only received one renovation since being built. In 1966 the school saw one minor renovation to add office and classroom space. The Knox County CTC is one of the oldest centers in the state not to have received any significant renovation since it was built, says the Knox County School District.
The school district assumed control of the Knox County CTC July 1 of this year. Prior to that, it had been part of the Kentucky Tech system of state-operated vocational schools. When asked about this on Tuesday, he said that officials had mulled the idea of tearing the building down in the past, but ultimately chose to go the renovation route. He said the school district had to take control of the school in order to receive the competitive $10 million portion of a larger pool: Gov. Beshear’s Better Kentucky Plan.
The school district’s Director of Communications and Governance Frank Shelton also noted that taking over the school allows the school board more flexibility. For example, Shelton said that by having control, the board was able to add or remove pathways as it sees fit. Whereas, if the CTC was still under state-control, the board would first have to seek approval from the state, a process Shelton said could take years.
“But by having that local control, we get to make those decisions,” Shelton said. “We don’t have someone over us making it for us. So, if we want to add a program, we add it. If we see a program that’s no longer working, it doesn’t take three or four years for that program to come to and end. We can phase it out as we need to.”
Currently the Knox County CTC serves 400-500 students in Knox County across three different high schools - Knox Central, Lynn Camp and Barbourville Independent. Ledford said officials would travel to other CTC schools across the state and make note of how they are running their schedules, noting that the 10-15 minute travel time to and from Lynn Camp can cause a wrinkle in scheduling. He said he would also like to see interested 8th graders in Knox County have the opportunity to utilize the programs offered at the CTC, a program he said was available when he served as middle school’s principal.
“We had one girl who was in eighth grade who did welding, everybody in her family was a welder. She brought her own hat, her own gloves. She was great at it,” Ledford recalled. “But I would like to see that take off again,” he added. “To get those kids in that right pathway to be successful.”
Officials hope to have the renovations completed within the next two years, although Shelton said it would be spring before one saw “any groundbreaking or movement.” Ledford said the project would be completed in phases, with the hope of minimizing loss instructional time. Shelton said he has spoken with the architect the board was considering for the project about the possibility of students helping with the renovations.
“I think that’s an excellent, authentic thing they will never forget, ‘I did some of the welding, or I did some of the electrical for that CTC,’” he said.
“It’s an exciting time for our community,” said Ledford. “I know the future is bright for our kids and they’ll be ready for whatever adventures awaits them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.