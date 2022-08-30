The Knox County Chamber of Commerce is happy to announce the launch of a newly developed website, www.knoxcochamber.org.
The aim is to provide a user-friendly experience for visitors to learn about and access Chamber initiatives, events, and members/partners. Additionally, the website will provide resources and content for businesses to learn best practices, relevant local and regional news, and understand the Chamber’s role in driving the economy in the Barbourville/Knox County area. Improving communications, spotlighting local assets to encourage and promote economic growth, education, leadership development, and tourism is a small step to sell Barbourville
This website was made available through a matching grant from the Kentucky ARC Flex-E-Grant Program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.