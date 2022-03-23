Knox Central's new student technology group brings home awards in first competition

BARBOURVILLE — For the first time, students enrolled in Knox Central High School's engineering career pathway have participated in the Technology Students of America (TSA) regional competition. The students had many firsts on their visit, from understanding how the events take place, meeting other students who have been involved in TSA for years, competing in the events, and bringing home their first first-place wins.
William Bowling, engineering teacher and TSA chapter sponsor, was excited to announce that the newly formed group brought home two first place, two second place, and one third place win. Those include:
1st Place Structural Design & Engineering - Connor Mullis, Alex Smith
1st Place Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (Drones) - Connor Mullis, Jaden Taylor
2nd Place On-Demand Video - Makenzi Hopper, Logan King, Chloe Rose, Mara Wilson
2nd Place Technology Problem Solving - Makenzi Hopper, Chloe Rose
3rd Place Children’s Story - Jadyn Belile, Micah Meeks, Taylor Payne, Cadence Spencer
Students who are enrolled in Knox County's engineering career pathways are encouraged to become members of their school's TSA organization. Like Knox Central's first trip to the region, students have the opportunity to network with peers, learn new skills, and showcase their skills in a variety of competitive events.
