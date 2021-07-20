KNOX COUNTY — The first Knox County Board of Education meeting for the fiscal year, and the first for new superintendent Jeremy Ledford, was focused on preparations for the upcoming school year.
The special called meeting, conducted on July 8 at the Board of Education Annex, was scheduled to approve final readings of the student, employee, and substitute handbooks. Also approved were policy changes as a result of the last legislative session and federal laws.
Memorandum of agreements and contracts were approved for school activity accounting software, membership with Southeast South Central education cooperative, Teach for America, and Southeast Community and Technical College. A contract was also approved for Lite the Nite Technologies that provides services to maximize the district’s USF funding for network upgrades.
Bills and claims, not typically part of a special called meeting, were approved as the finance department closes out the last fiscal year. Also, due to the early scheduling of the May meeting, the approval will allow finance to issue payment now instead of having to wait until the regularly scheduled July meeting set for July 26.
Scott Noel, the architect consultant for the Knox County Board of Education, provided updates on current construction projects. The greenhouse project at Lynn Camp is still awaiting the approval of the Kentucky Department of Education. Knox Central’s tennis courts located on the Jesse D. Lay property will receive maintenance for punch list items this summer.
Noel also provided the Board with an update on the local facilities planning committee (LPC). As Knox County Area Technology Center transfers to local control, the LPC will meet to discuss current audit findings of the building and provide any updates to the plan. Updates to the plan will allow Knox County to seek funding for the unmet needs of renovation and additional space for new programs to be added.
This is a summary of the actions taken at the July 8 meeting.
