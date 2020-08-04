The Knox County Public Schools Board of Education's July regular meeting was held at the Board Annex on July 28 with social distancing and a limit of ten individuals present. The meeting was live-streamed on the KCPS website and is available for on-demand viewing at www.kcps.media.
Communication Items
Architect Scott Noel provided an update on projects in the district including tennis courts, bleacher replacement at Lynn Camp, and greenhouse and HVAC upgrades. Advertisements for bid will be posted for the greenhouse panel replacement project and heat pump replacement project. The first pay application for work being done on the tennis courts was requested and approved.
Superintendent Kelly Sprinkles provided the Board with an update on COVID-19 re-entry plans. Sprinkles shared Learning@Home and Learning@School options, including hybrid models, all with the intent of returning to a five day week as soon as possible for students and staff. The Board received the latest survey results in their communication packet. Roughly about 30% of families favored in person, about 30% preferred at home, and about 30% preferred a combination of both.
Highlights of Action Items
Contract and service renewals for many providers were approved for the upcoming school year. STI Air Source Tech will continue to provide asbestos management services. School activity accounts will continue to be managed using EPES CAP software and libraries will continue to use Companion software. Nursing, SRO, Bluegrass Behavioral and NECCO contracts were renewed. Other contracts that provide KCPS with services including KHEAA KY Compass Impact for a college coach at Lynn Camp, PartnerCorp members at Knox Central, Day Treatment and Appalachian Children's Home, dual credit through Southeast Community College, and Tri County Skills U adult education program.
The school year calendar was amended again, this time removing fall break which has been typically held during the Daniel Boone Festival. Since the festival was canceled, those days are now instructional days and Thanksgiving break was extended by two days to be an entire week. That also allowed the last day for students to be moved one day back, now tentatively set for May 13.
The governance and leadership part of the meeting included approving revised job descriptions for district staff. Those will be posted online and distributed later this week to employees.
The August Board meeting date was moved from August 24 to August 17, the Monday prior to the start of school, to allow the Board to take any action needed prior to the first day for students.
The addition of 10 COVID sick days was approved for all full time employees. The additional sick days one time for 2020-2021 for COVID leave reasons.
COVID-19 continued to be a topic a focus of several additional items after the Superintendent's presentation during communications. The Board approved the re-entry plan as presented by Sprinkles. They created four after hour help desk positions for teachers and students to call when they are having difficulty with devices at home. School level technology coaches were created to assist teachers with the instructional design process of preparing for @Home and @School learning. Fifteen full time substitute positions were created, each to be assigned to a specific school, to reduce movement of substitutes from one building to another.
The Board conducted the Superintendent's annual evaluation at the conclusion of the meeting. Board chairman Jimmy Hendrickson announced that the members scored Sprinkles as "accomplished".
Minutes of all action at the July 27 meeting will be available after approval at the August 17 meeting.
