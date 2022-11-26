BARBOURVILLE — During the November meeting of the Knox County Board of Education, Principal Jason Cornett presented an update to the board on Flat Lick Elementary School, including recent accountability scores, improvement areas, and highlights of achievements.
Cornett said, “While we may be a small school, we can do big things.”
Knox County Career and Technical Center Principal Ralph Halcomb shared that the number of Lynn Camp students attending the school has increased as well as the number of dual credit students.
One high school student who has been involved in preparing for the workforce is Sassie Mitchell. Mitchell was honored by the board for being selected to the Kentucky JAG (Jobs for America’s Graduates) Student Leadership Team. Mitchell will represent Kentucky at the national conference.
Knox County’s GEAR UP Opportunity program coordinators provided their annual update on projects that they have completed and future projects planned at Knox Central and Lynn Camp. The team stated that they were focused on juniors in most of this year’s events, with sophomores also having opportunities. From college visits to industry and manufacturing, GEAR UP provides exposure to various opportunities for students to pursue after graduation.
Kindergarten students from Flat Lick Elementary started the meeting by leading the Pledge of Allegiance for the board and members in attendance.
