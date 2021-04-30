KNOX COUNTY — At their meeting on Monday night, the Knox County Board of Education took action to amend the current school year calendar to reflect date changes and to approve the upcoming 2021-2022 calendar.
First on the agenda was the current year amendment. That amendment was to account for the school closure on April 2 for the state tournament. Prior date changes to teacher equivalent days and staff vaccination day were already approved at a prior meeting. The new last day of school for students is Thursday, May 27, 2021.
Next on the agenda was the upcoming school year calendar. Superintendent Kelly Sprinkles shared with the Board that a districtwide staff survey had been conducted asking questions if staff prefers an early start, shortened breaks, and other logistics including professional development.
The Board approved the calendar as presented, setting the first day of the 2021-2022 school year for Wednesday, August 11, 2021. The calendar includes a full fall break the week of the Daniel Boone Festival, October 4-8. It also includes a full two weeks for winter break and Christmas, those dates being December 20 through January 1. A tentative spring break is in the calendar for April 4-8 but is marked as possible make-up days.
