KNOX COUNTY — Knox County is one of six Kentucky counties that recently announced its transition to a new, secure driver-licensing model this month, administered by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC).
Grayson, LaRue, Pendleton, Taylor, Wayne and Knox counties were all added to the list of growing counties phasing out the traditional issuance system of licenses and permits initiated at the Office of Circuit Court Clerk. This brings the number up to 80 counties that will have done so by the end of December. The Circuit Court Clerk will begin referring residents to driver licensing services effective Dec. 27, 2021.
The traditional services are being replaced by a network of KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Offices located across the state. Twenty regional offices have been opened statewide to date, with more to come. KYTC and Kentucky’s circuit court clerks are working together to smoothly complete the transition statewide by June 30, 2022.
“It’s a new era of driver licensing in Kentucky,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “We are using technology to offer more service options than ever before, such as online appointment scheduling, online license renewal and mail-in renewal. After many years of issuing driver licenses, circuit court clerks will be able to focus solely on court business, and driver licensing will be executed at new regional offices whose only business is licensing.”
Knox Countians may renew or apply for a REAL ID or new standard card version of driver license, learner permit, commercial driver license (CDL) or ID card at any KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Office. Currently, the closest offices are located in Manchester or in Somerset. Renewals may also be completed online at www.drive.ky.gov or by mail.
Applicants are encouraged to make an appointment online. Walk-in customers are welcomed on a first-come, first-served basis until available slots are filled. To date, more than 50,000 Kentuckians have skipped a trip to a regional office by renewing their current license online, and more than 2,400 have been served through the mail.
KYTC regional offices – the only place where Kentuckians can get a REAL ID – are currently operating in Bowling Green, Burlington, Catlettsburg, Columbia, Elizabethtown, Frankfort, Jackson, Lexington, Louisville/Bowman Field (appointment only), Louisville/Dixie Highway (appointment only), Louisville/Hurstbourne, Louisville/Nia Center, Madisonville, Manchester, Morehead, Owensboro, Paducah, Prestonsburg, Richmond and Somerset, with more offices planned.
Driver Licensing Regional Offices will offer the following:
-A choice between a REAL ID and a new standard card version. Both feature security upgrades and are available with a choice of four-year or eight-year expiration. (Eight years for all CDLs.)
-Service at ANY regional office, regardless of customer’s county of residence.
-Periodic “Pop-up Driver Licensing” visits to counties without a regional office to offer on-site application and renewal services.
License applicants receive a temporary identification document at the end of the transaction for use until the permanent card arrives by mail at their home address. This reduces the wait time for printing credentials during visits and improves security by eliminating in-office card production machinery.
REAL ID
Kentucky will continue offering the option of a standard driver’s license, but a REAL ID or other form of federally approved identification, such as a passport or Department of Defense-issued military ID, eventually will be needed by people 18 and older for boarding commercial flights and accessing military bases and federal buildings that currently require identification. Enforcement is scheduled to begin May 3, 2023.
First-time application for a REAL ID must be made in person at a Driver Licensing Regional office. Specific documentation is required. A list of acceptable documentation and a link to take an interactive quiz that populates a personalized list of documents is available at www.drive.ky.gov.
Driver Testing
Kentucky State Police will continue to administer all permit and license testing. Testing services are offered Monday through Friday by appointment. Applicants who require testing by KSP for a permit, driver license or CDL may make an appointment online by visiting http://kentuckystatepolice.org/driver-testing/.
Next Level Licensing
The transition to a new model for license issuance is more than a change of office locations. “Our regional offices also offer a more secure issuance process and upgraded card security features to curb fraud,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said.
