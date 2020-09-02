Knox administrator appointed to Standards Board

BARBOURVILLE — A Knox County school administrator has been appointed to the Education Professional Standards Board.
Josh Trosper, assistant principal at Knox Central High School, received notification of the appointment from Interim Commissioner Kevin Brown on Friday, August 28. He will be representing school administrators on the board.
“As a high school administrator, I see how important the EPSB is to the education process,” stated Trosper.
He added that EPSB is more than issuing, renewing, and revoking certificates. “They establish standards of performance preparation programs, approving educator preparation programs at colleges, universities, local school districts, and private contractors.”
Trosper will be joining the board as vice-chair which will require Senate approval.
“I am honored that Governor Beshear nominated me to be vice-chair of the EPSB Board and still be able to continue to work at Knox Central, to serve our community, and have a positive impact on education statewide.”
Trosper is beginning his fifth year as assistant principal at Knox Central and his 17th year in education.
