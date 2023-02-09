TRI-COUNTY — The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) recently presented 2022 Liability Grants to the cities of Barbourville ($2,000), Williamsburg ($819.50) and London ($3,000).
KLC members receive the money to help fund various programs and services that reduce liability and make the community safer. KLC has awarded more than $5.5 million in liability and safety grants since 1999.
Representatives for the cities thanked KLC for the funds and stressed the grant’s positive impact on the community.
“We appreciate the Kentucky League of Cities presenting this grant to the City of Williamsburg,” Mayor and KLC Board of Directors member Roddy Harrison said. “These funds will help us purchase new playground equipment, and thanks to our partnership with KLC, we will be able to provide safe equipment for our residents of all ages.”
“Having over 14 miles of sidewalks and having a smaller budget doesn’t allow for ample funding to complete these projects,” said Barbourville Mayor David Thompson. “With this funding from KLC, the city can continue our sidewalk rehab projects. The city thanks KLC for this funding opportunity and its continued support.”
The city of London will also use their grant for sidewalk repairs.
“We are grateful that we have the opportunity every year to help our members fund important safety initiatives,” remarked KLC Executive Director|CEO James D. Chaney. “The City of Barbourville will use these funds to keep its citizens safe. We thank the cities’ staffs for their commitment to the League and to improving the community’s health and welfare.”
KLC Insurance Services is Kentucky’s largest municipal insurance program. The agency helps members increase public safety with proactive programs and services. KLC insurance provides affordable liability, property, workers’ compensation, and other municipal insurance products.
In addition to insurance, the Kentucky League of Cities offers employee benefits programs, legislative advocacy, financial and municipal law services, training, community development, and other resources that serve cities.
