The Kiwanis Club of Corbin recently presented two of three scholarships to some very deserving high school graduates. Pictured from left to right is Shelby Disney, Club President Paul Matney, and Allie Pennington. | Photo contributed
Kiwanis Club awards scholarships to students
Orris "Bud" Weatherton Reynolds III, age 68, died suddenly July 5, 2021 at home in Laredo, TX. Services: Arch L. Heady at Resthaven & Resthaven Memorial Park, Louisville, Ky. Interment at Resthaven Memorial Park. www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/louisville-ky/arch-l-heady-at-resthaven
