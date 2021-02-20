CORBIN — The Corbin Board of Education honored February’s Difference Maker, Carla Lawson, a kindergarten teacher at Corbin Primary School.
Lawson, who was virtually in attendance during Thursday’s meeting, thanked the board and school administration for the honor.
“There’s lots of good things going on at Corbin Primary and some amazing staff,” she said. “Every time somebody would email me or call me to congratulate me, I said I’m very humbled—this could have easily gone to any teacher or staff member at Corbin Primary or any other school in our district. So, I’m truly humbled by that award.”
Lawson shared some of the obstacles she has ran into with teaching kindergarteners virtually but discussed how she was able to make the best out of a difficult situation.
“One of my biggest concerns was how was I going to reach these students virtually and build a relationship with them because I feel like that is the very, upmost important thing that we can do, especially with the littles is build that relationship first and then move forward,” she said. “So, I kind of thought about, you know, if I was in person, I would do this and so, how can I make that work virtually?”
Lawson said to do this, she has one-on-one virtual meetings with students if necessary and chooses a star student each week to honor for their hard work.
“Kudos to the Corbin school system and the amazing staff,” she said. “Anybody in the school system could have gotten this award.”
