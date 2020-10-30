CORBIN — Some people collect baseball cards while others collect coins but Times-Tribune sportswriter Les Dixon has a killer collection of horror memorabilia that is sure to turn heads.
Though his love of Michael Myers and the "Halloween" franchise began at just 7 years old when he snuck and turned the television to HBO where "Halloween II" was playing, Dixon said he only recently began collecting the memorabilia that has now taken over an entire room in his home.
“I’ve got so much stuff that people think I’ve collected for a long time but I didn’t even start collecting until a few years ago, and the first piece I got was a custom mask,” Dixon said. “It was called the ‘Coverman’ by Nick Mulpagano. He does a lot of custom masks and lives in New York. I got to know him through joining these "Halloween" groups on Facebook.
“It was basically the mask that’s on the front of the 'Halloween 4' poster and it caught my eye and I wanted it. It was expensive but I wanted it and once I got it, I started finding out about more artists that make these masks. These aren’t cheap masks either — these are top-notch, top-of-the-line masks. Once I got started with it, I went hardcore.”
Besides his impressive collection of the exact replicas of the iconic Michael Myers mask, Dixon also has several Michael Myers figurines, trading cards, posters and much more.
But his collection didn’t stop with the "Halloween" franchise. Dixon also has several rare pieces from "Friday the 13th," including a life-like Freddy Krueger bust.
While Dixon enjoys all things horror, he said Michael Myers and the "Halloween" franchise was definitely his favorite which is why it takes up the biggest part of his collection.
“The reason why I always liked the 'Halloween' movies, especially part one and part two, really was because they were more believable than a 'Friday the 13th' or a 'Nightmare on Elm Street',” he said. “It’s changed over recent years but if you go back to the original 'Halloween' with part one and two, it’s not that bloody and I think the realism to it is what attracted me to that. Michael Myers, the character, he’s quiet, he’s methodical and the white mask — it just caught my interest the older I got and I just always thought there was something neat with that.”
It was Dixon’s impressive collection of masks and other memorabilia from the "Halloween" franchise that caught the eyes of Shannon Deaton and Jason Creekmore, the creators and hosts of the Slapdash podcast.
The two contacted Dixon through Facebook after seeing photos of his collection and asked him to be a part of their “History of Michael Myers” episode of their podcast that aired on Oct. 8.
“I had posted some of the pictures and apparently they had seen those pictures somehow and they contacted me and asked me if I’d be a part of it and I thought it was really exciting,” Dixon said.
In the podcast, Dixon had the opportunity to talk about his fascination with Michael Myers and the "Halloween" franchise, as well as how he got started with his collection.
Dixon admitted that he’s still not finished with his collection just yet though, as he’s looking to purchase two more busts of Jason Voorhees from the "Friday the 13th" movie franchise and is currently on a waitlist for another very rare Michael Myers mask.
