Kids of all ages enjoyed some fun in the water on Thursday afternoon with the Corbin Fire Department's Water Days. With temperatures in the mid- to upper-80s, the fire department had a firetruck spraying water from above to help cool off the kids in the parking lot next to the skate park and Corbin Rotary Park on Wilson Street in Corbin from 2-3 p.m. on Thursday. Check back on the Corbin Fire Department Facebook page for dates for Water Days in July and August at the beginning of each month. | Photos by Emily Adams-Bentley

