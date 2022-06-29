Kids of all ages enjoyed some fun in the water on Thursday afternoon with the Corbin Fire Department's Water Days. With temperatures in the mid- to upper-80s, the fire department had a firetruck spraying water from above to help cool off the kids in the parking lot next to the skate park and Corbin Rotary Park on Wilson Street in Corbin from 2-3 p.m. on Thursday. Check back on the Corbin Fire Department Facebook page for dates for Water Days in July and August at the beginning of each month. | Photos by Emily Adams-Bentley
Kids cool off at fire department Water Days
- By Emily Adams-Bentley Staff Writer
