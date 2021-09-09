Kevin Costner & Modern West to perform at Corbin Arena

CORBIN—Award-winning actor Kevin Costner and his band, Modern West, will be bringing their Tales from Yellowstone 2021 Tour to Corbin next month.
On Tuesday, the Corbin Arena announced that Kevin Costner & Modern West will be performing at the Corbin Arena on Saturday, October 30. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Kevin Costner & Modern West is an American country rock band that was founded by Costner in 2007. Their first album, "Untold Truths", was released in 2008 and reached No. 61 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and No. 35 on the Top Heatseekers chart.
Costner is a well-known actor, director, producer, and musician. He has won two Academy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, and one Emmy Award. Currently, he stars in the Paramount Network drama series “Yellowstone,” which is set to return for its fourth season in November.
Kevin Costner & Modern West will be performing songs from their latest album, “Tales from Yellowstone,” which is inspired by the character Costner plays on the show, John Dutton. The band released “Tales from Yellowstone” last year. Songs from that album were featured in the third season of “Yellowstone.”
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 10, at The Corbin Arena Box Office or online at www.ticketmaster.com. For more information, call the Corbin Arena Box Office at 606-258-2020.
