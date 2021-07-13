FRANKFORT — The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Foundation has named four new members to the board of directors. The board of directors is responsible for supporting KSP and its employees through partnerships with the community and private sector to promote the interests of KSP in service to the citizens of the commonwealth. The KSP Foundation Board of Directors is made up of eleven members.
The new Board of Director members include Russell M. Coleman of Crestwood, Ky., Judith A. Taylor of Lexington, Ky., Mary Palumbo of Frankfort, Ky., and Jake Brock of Williamsburg, Ky.
“These four individuals will provide exceptional leadership and guidance to our foundation,” said Luther Deaton, KSP Foundation President. “With their expertise and commitment, these new board members will further enhance our mission to support the Kentucky State Police in their service to the commonwealth.”
New board member Russell M. Coleman has years of experience as an attorney practicing in the areas of government and internal investigations, white-collar criminal defense and government relations with the Department of Justice, FBI and on Capitol Hill. Most recently, Russell served as the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky. Prior to his nomination as U.S. Attorney, Russell was in private practice at Frost Brown Todd in Louisville and served as a volunteer Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney in Oldham County, Ky. Currently, Russell serves on the Board of the Christopher 2X Game Changers organization that focuses on reducing violent crime in Louisville and assisting survivors. Coleman received his J.D. from the University of Kentucky, College of Law.
New board member, Judith A. Taylor has 45 years of experience in government relations, representing clients before local, state, and federal legislative bodies and agencies. Taylor works in Government Affairs at the Keeneland Association. Several of Taylor’s current clients include the Kentucky Ambulance Providers Association, Lexington Center Corporation, and the Kentucky Veterinary Medical Association. Taylor previously served as the Vice Chairman of the Lexington Center Corporation, Chairman of Commerce Lexington Public Policy Council, and did Embassy Duty in Tel Aviv in Israel and London. Taylor received a BLS from the University of Louisville.
New board member, Mary Palumbo is a marketing professional who spent most of career in the restaurant industry specializing in international marketing. Palumbo headed up the international marketing department for restaurant brands including Grandy’s Country Cooking, Popeye’s Chicken and Biscuits and Papa John’s Pizza over a 25-year period. Palumbo is response for establishing the marketing strategies for these brands to enter in over 50 countries by conducting marketing research, establishing the marketing position, developing the menu and pricing strategies, developing the advertising and promotional calendars and choosing store décor design and image. Upon retirement, Palumbo now owns and manages investment properties and other financial assets. She serves on the Downtown Frankfort Inc. board and the Good Shepherd Catholic School Fundraising Committee. Palumbo is a graduate of the University of South Florida.
New board member Jake Brock is currently an associate professor of accounting at the University of the Cumberlands and Senior Pastor of the Swiss Colony Missionary Baptist Church of London. He previously worked as an assistant professor of accounting, adjunct instructor of business administration, a cost accountant in industry, and as an interim pastor and associate pastor of education and discipleship. Brock is a Certified Public Accountant and holds the degrees of Doctor of Philosophy in Business with a specialization in Accounting, Master of Arts in Christian Studies, Master of Business Administration in Accounting and Bachelor of Arts in Accounting. Brock has professional memberships with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners, the Christian Business Faculty Association, the Evangelical Theological Society, and more. He is currently serving as a member of the Kentucky Society of Certified Public Accountants Board of Directors, an executive board member for the Laurel River Baptist Association, and is Secretary/Treasurer and a member of the board of directors of Dayspring Health, Inc. He is also a member of the Rotary Club of London, Ky. and Rotary International, the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels, the Leadership Tri-County Alumni Association, and the U.S. Senate Youth Program Alumni Association.
The KSP Foundation was established in 2015 and is currently seeking community partners and organizations who wish to collaborate with the agency to achieve its mission.
