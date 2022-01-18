FRANKFORT, Ky. – Kentucky has reported its all-time highest COVID-19 positivity rate last week with a positivity rate of 28.61 percent on Friday as Gov. Andy Beshear reported 13,492 new cases of COVID-19.
“This thing is spreading like wildfire,” said Gov. Beshear in his COVID-19 video update on Friday.
Beshear said Friday’s report of nearly 13,500 new cases was the highest daily case total since the pandemic began. Of those new cases, 3,310 were in kids 18 or younger. He also reported 35 new COVID-19 related deaths in the state.
As of Friday, 2,126 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, with 466 in the ICU and 226 on ventilators.
Also on Friday, all 120 Kentucky counties were in the red zone including Laurel, Knox and Whitley counties who all had higher incidence rates on Friday than they did earlier in the week.
Whitley County had a 163.9 incidence rate on Friday while Knox County was at 112.4 and Laurel County was at 71.9, according to the KDPH. All three were lower than the state's overall incidence rate of 180.72. The incidence rate is the average daily COVID case number per 100,000 population based on the previous seven days.
On Friday, the Whitley County Health Department reported 65 new cases of COVID-19 with 375 active cases and 42.7 percent of Whitley Countians fully vaccinated.
The Laurel County Health Department said in its weekly reporting on last Monday that during the week of Jan. 1-7, 525 new cases were reported, 8 of which were hospitalized at the time of reporting. This was the latest reporter by the Laurel County Health Department, as an updated report for the week of Jan. 8-15 had not yet been posted as of press time Monday.
The Knox County Health Department reported on Friday that there were 137 new cases, as well as 28 new positive cases in children, with 369 active cases and two hospitalized.
As Omicron continues to spread throughout the state, officials are encouraging everyone to take the proper precautions.
“Protect yourself and others—mask up and get your vaccine and booster,” Gov. Beshear posted.
To find a vaccination site nearest you, visit www.vaccinefinder.org. You can also text your zip code to 438829 or call 1-800-232-0233.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.