The emergence of the novel coronavirus has resulted in drastic steps across the country to contain the reported virus from spreading, and Kentucky is one of those ranking high on the list for their policies.
As of 5 p.m. Sunday, Governor Andy Beshear announced that the state's cases have reached 439 with nine deaths reported. All of those who have died from COVID-19 have reportedly had other underlying medical issues.
Beshear has issued numerous policies for the citizens of the Commonwealth as a means to contain the virus as much as possible. He said during Wednesday's public address that those measures are working and that Kentucky remains in the lowest categories of increasing cases. While the number of cases jumped immensely on Tuesday, Beshear reported that the latest numbers showed a decrease on Wednesday - adding that the policies of closing non-essential businesses and social distancing are proving effective.
In fact, Kentucky is in the Top 20 states whose efforts have been effective, according to information released by the Center for Disease Control. Kentucky places in the 17th slot for prevention measures, with only Louisiana ranked higher in the southeastern section of the United States in the 10th position.
Kentucky has been proactive in the battle against the spread of COVID-19, enacting safety procedures as early as March 12. Those acts of prevention included closing bars and restaurants for in-person traffic, closing all schools, declaring a state of emergency and waiving the waiting period for the thousands of persons who are unemployed from those actions, passing policies against price-gouging during this time of critical need, waiving co-pays and deductibles for those insured and allowing testing for those who have no insurance.
Other steps taken within the Commonwealth include allowing pharmacies to refill prescriptions for an additional 30 days without a physician's order, closed the state prisons and jails to visitors, cancelation of all gatherings such as concerts, festivals and other events generating large crowds, instituted policies to restrict group gatherings over 10 people, including funeral services, closing child care centers and recommending work-at-home policies for all businesses possible.
The closing of non-essential businesses also limits social gatherings although Beshear has stated repeatedly that grocery stores, gas stations, restaurants with drive-thru or curbside service, pharmacies, banks and other essential businesses will remain open but will be expected to adhere to the policies recommended by the state and the CDC. Overall, Kentucky has ranked well in the overall preventive measures and falls into the 17th spot for those efforts.
