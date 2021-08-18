Kentucky Firefighter’s Association selects Corbin Fire Department Captain Philpot as new president  

CORBIN – The Kentucky Firefighter’s Association has installed Corbin Fire Department Captain Eric Philpot as president of the association during the annual conference held this year in Southgate, Kentucky. Philpot has been full-time for Corbin Fire Department since 2012 and has served as Captain/EMT since 2018. He has also been a volunteer for Bush Fire Department as a Firefighter/EMT since 2001.
President Philpot says, “It is an honor and privilege to be President of such a wonderful association. I look forward to continuing the great work we have been doing and furthering the interests of firefighters in the Commonwealth through education and legislation.”
Corbin will be the host city in August 2022 for the annual Kentucky Firefighter’s Association Conference hosted by the Southeastern Kentucky Firefighters Association. Firefighters and fire service administrators from all across Kentucky will be in Corbin for the conference that will be held at the Corbin Center and Corbin Arena along with events throughout the week being held at other locations in the Tri-County.
The Kentucky Firefighter’s Association plays an active role in serving, promoting, representing, and supporting the interests of all firefighters (volunteer and career) in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. For more information about KFA and the Annual Conference visit www.kyfa.org .
Philpot has been involved with emergency services since 2001 holding many titles over the years including sign language interpreter for the Laurel County Board of Education, dispatcher for the London-Laurel County E-911 Center and Commercial Vehicle Inspector for the Kentucky State Police. He has also served on the executive board of the Southeastern Kentucky Firefighters Association which represents eight counties including Bell, Clay, Harlan, Jackson, Knox, Laurel, Rockcastle and Whitley.
The youngest son of Earl and Diana Philpot, President Philpot is a graduate of North Laurel High School and lifelong resident of Laurel County with his wife Betty and their two children: Bella and Ethan. Philpot has been dedicated to helping people in his community and local area and looks forward to serving the firefighters of the Commonwealth as their President.
