LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Ron Crow is liking more and more what he sees from those involved with Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief.
Crow, the new director of DR in Kentucky, has found teams of people to deploy throughout flood-ravaged areas of the state. It’s his second major weather episode in two weeks, coming on the heels of an ice storm that left roads block and thousands without power.
This time it’s water, and a lot of it. He said Stanton reported getting 7 ½ inches of rain in less than 24 hours. While not uncommon for a hurricane, he said, it was for just a rain event.
“The ground was already saturated, then came the ice and then this,” he said. “The flooding is pretty significant.”
While Crow hasn’t been on the job long, starting the first week of February, he has found the heart of Kentucky Disaster Relief to be as big as advertised.
“I’m so encouraged by our teams,” he said. “They’re so cooperative and eager to serve. They love the Lord and are eager to get out and help people. We have some great DR folks in Kentucky. I’m blessed.”
They have immediately taken to Crow’s leadership too and with recovery teams coming together in four or five different locations including Paintsville, Stanton and Beattyville, where flood waters practically swallowed the town.
Crow isn’t sitting back in the office either. He’s ready to get his hands dirty and will be working with a chainsaw team in Stanton to lead some chainsaw work that needed to be done because of the ice storm. Most of the flood recovery teams will be deployed Monday and Tuesday of next week, he said.
On Monday, though, he relayed an experience that happened with Kentucky DR worker Eddie Talley, who visited a home in Elkton that had been hit hard by the flood. Talley shared the gospel with the homeowner who had a lot of damage to the small home. Talley told him it was going to take some workers to finish the job and Elkton Baptist Church was in the neighorhood.
“I prayed with Eddie on the phone that God would send the workers,” Crow said.
Talley wasn’t sure if more help was coming the next day but he was going to help the man, even if it was just him.
“He said, ‘I rounded the corner and I thought to myself, it’s just me, a one-man show and that’s OK,’’’ Crow said. “Then he noticed in the rearview mirror a car following him. When they got to the work site, seven people got out, including some from Elkton Baptist. We prayed that God would send workers and He did. So there’s seven people connecting with that homeowner and loving on him. That’s why we do this.”
Crow said he won’t be surprised to hear more of those gospel story accounts from the help being offered over the next few days. He also used some old connections in Missouri, where he served with Disaster Relief while also pastoring a church, to help set up an Incident Command Center in Stanton.
“In Kentucky, we never have any big disasters,” he said. “We’re always going (to help others). We don’t have an Incident Command Center in our world. I’ve invited them to help do the Incident Command and we will shadow them.”
Crow is deploying teams to Powell, Lee, Clay and Johnson counties with flood recovery, feeding, shower, laundry and chaplain teams next week. The work will be starting Monday morning. He said Tennessee and Ohio are on standby if additional assistance is needed.
“Please be praying for those affected by the flooding and our volunteers who will be ministering to our neighbors,” he said.
