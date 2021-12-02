CORBIN — Corbin is gearing up for the holiday season, and this year it’s all about shopping local. Dec. 11, will be the perfect time to shop small and support local businesses and artists. Kentucky Creative, Corbin’s very own art gallery, has teamed up with local business Mchezo to host a Meet the Artist event.
Mchezo, meaning "game" or "to play" in Swahili, is a Corbin-based small business that specializes in producing jigsaw puzzles. Creators of the Depot Street brand of jigsaw puzzles, Depot Street puzzles are thoughtfully designed to convey time-honored values, a sentimental longing for the past, and the unique experience of small-town life in America. Two of the artists behind the Depot Street brand will be featured at a special meet and greet.
Jim Begley, a retired train engineer and one of Kentucky's foremost photographers, has been making a name for himself in the HDR (High Dynamic Range) images field. Jim’s famous local photographs have been used for most of the Mchezo puzzles.
J. Spanky Bunch is an Eastern Kentucky multimedia artist, best known for his colorful, mixed media works that depict frenetic scenes of music and spirituality. He has collaborated with Mchezo to produce two jigsaw puzzles from his famous Abraham Lincoln painting and Anti-Hate City.
Kentucky Creative will open at 1pm that day for a Christmas Open House where customers can shop for local art and dine Bistro style. Local artists Jim Begley and J. Spanky Bunch will be on site from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. to chat with customers. Puzzles will be available for purchase, and customers will receive a special signed branded Christmas card.
