CORBIN - The City of Corbin’s newest art gallery, Kentucky Creative, is expanding its reach to more literary-minded artists by way of a new publishing house created underneath the Kentucky Creative umbrella.
As is customary with Kentucky Creative (KYC) announcements, a social media post announcing the new publishing house, Kentucky Creative Press, received an “overwhelmingly positive” response from the community, said owner Jeremey Bryant. Much like his initial posts announcing his idea for the art gallery itself, the most recent social media post has been shared, commented on, and interacted with hundreds of times. Bryant says he has already received 10-12 emails with manuscripts containing different literary works.
“It’s been very similar to when we initially got the gallery together,” Bryant said on the announcement’s reception. “A lot of people are wanting to participate, and we want to reciprocate that.”
In its post, KYC states that the newly created publishing house would be accepting full-length novel submissions on an ongoing basis. Bryant and his team hope to generally publish adult literary fiction, but added Kentucky Creative Press is open to publishing literary works across the genre spectrum.
Bryant said the publishing house would use its website to help publicize and sell literary works it chooses to feature, similar to how it sells paintings and photographs currently for sale by the gallery. Kentucky Creative Press will work with on-demand printing companies to create physical copies after which the publishing house will work on marketing the work and getting it into as many local book stores as it can.
“We’ll take care of all aspects as far as getting it physically published, and physically out to the world and the bookstores, Amazon, and everywhere else we can think of,” Bryant explained. “In exchange, the author would get a royalty once we have some publication.”
KYC’s post also mentions an anthology that Bryant and his team hope to put together. The post asks that local authors and poets submit short stories and novellas for the anthology. Bryant said that although it’s a lofty goal, he hopes to have around 300 pages worth of work before putting the anthology together.
When asked where the idea to compile an anthology came from, Bryant responded that it was inspired by a class he took in high school: Colonels Creations.
“It was my favorite class in high school. I took it like three times, I don’t think they every noticed I took it three times,” he said with a laugh. “[The class was] with Mr. David Sweet, he was my teacher there. He actually brought me a stack of the old Kentucky Creations literary journals, that’s really where I got the idea,” he added before saying that should he receive more work after the initial anthology is completed, he would be willing to create future editions, as well.
As far as what inspired the idea for creating a publishing house, Bryant said he and his team at KYC are constantly brainstorming ideas on how to expand the KYC brand and include various artists. For example, Bryant told the Times-Tribune that the KYC team had tossed around ideas such as of creating a community theater, although he said he couldn’t find a suitable location for one while searching. They’ve also discussed branching out and working with independent filmmakers and screenplay writers in the future.
“I want Kentucky Creative to be an alley for several different types of media and creativity,” Bryant said. “I think that goes hand-in-hand with the overall theme that I wanted for Kentucky Creative to begin with, to see it expand into other areas of creativity.”
For now, Bryant and the KYC team are focusing on launching Kentucky Creative Press and in doing so have announced a contest. The contests ask for short stories, essays, or poems that best describe what it means to be a Kentuckian or that highlight an aspect of Kentucky life. Bryant said he made the topic as vague as possible to provide participants with a wide circle as to what they submitted.
“For some it could be fishing, for others it could be Kentucky basketball, and for others it could be growing up in the hills surrounding by things that aren’t so positive,” Bryant explained. “It just depends on the individual experience.”
The deadline for contest submissions is set for September 1, with the winning entry receiving $250. Bryant is asking that submissions be no more than 8,000 words. Submissions for the contest and manuscripts for publication consideration by Kentucky Creative Press can be dropped off at Kentucky Creative at 11 South Park Center Drive in Corbin and emailed to info@kycgallery.com.
