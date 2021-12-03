CORBIN — To ensure it is advocating on behalf of the region’s economic needs during the upcoming Kentucky Legislative Session in January, the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce took time to meet with local economic leaders and business owners Tuesday morning as part of its Time to Compete Conference.
“Our job at the Kentucky Chamber is to advocate for Kentucky businesses,” said its Senior Vice President of Public Affairs Kate Shanks during the conference hosted at the Corbin Center and in conjunction with the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.
“We are at the Capitol everyday during the legislative session working on legislation, working to pass bills that are important to the business community, stopping any legislation that might be problematic to how you all run your businesses,” Shanks added.
The KY Chamber’s conference comes on the heels of it releasing its 2022 Legislative Agenda ahead of next year’s session. The agenda includes topics like building a competitive tax system, solving the workforce crisis, investing in the commonwealth’s infrastructure, protecting employer rights, ensuring liability protections for businesses, reforming the criminal justice system and growing Kentucky’s signature industries in an effort to strengthen the commonwealth’s economic future.
One of the challenges discussed Tuesday currently hampering the state and local economies is the disparity in Kentucky’s workforce participation rate when compared to the rest of the country. According to a report conducted by the KY Chamber, much like the national trend, Kentucky’s workforce participation rate, which is the the share of the population 16 and older who are either employed or unemployed but actively looking for work, has been on the decline since 2000.
However, when you compare Kentucky to the rest of the country, it ranks 48th in workforce participation rate, out pacing only West Virginia and Mississippi. Kentucky ranks 45th in employment-population ratio, the share of the adult population age 16 or older that is employed. Active-Duty military and institutionalized individuals are excluded from both statistics. In its report, the KY Chamber says low levels of workforce participation are problematic because it can hold back economic growth and discourages investment.
With that said, on Tuesday Shanks did mention Kentucky also had its fair share of unique attributes that have already helped bring in multiple multi-million dollar projects throughout the commonwealth, promising hundreds of jobs. For example, Shanks noted how Kentucky is within a day’s drive for two-thirds of the nation’s population, lending itself to strengthen its position as a logistical hub and brining in more economic stimulation.
“We want to come to Frankfort focusing on policies that just take advantage of what our natural attributes to Kentucky already are, so that we can continue to grow,” Shanks said, adding that she expected to hear additional announcements of more economic projects throughout the state.
And while the the state did make changes to its tax code in 2018, decreasing its income tax from 6 percent to 5 percent, Shanks said the chamber’s board decided earlier this summer it needed to “double down on tax reform” in effort to increase its current tax competitive ranking of 19th in the country.
During the conference, attendees were encouraged to provide real-time feedback using their cellphones and polling questions. Guests also had the opportunity to voice their reasoning behind their answers and raise any concerns they had regarding their business or Kentucky’s economy.
The Kentucky General Assembly is scheduled to convene January 4.
